Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
75 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
89 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
96 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
110 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
124 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
152 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
159 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
173 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
180 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
194 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
208 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
215 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
229 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
243 days
Formula 1 / Commentary

Epic fails: When F1 title defences go wrong

Mar 28, 2020, 5:15 PM

Successfully defending a Formula 1 world title is an incredibly difficult task, although Lewis Hamilton has managed that feat in the past two seasons.

However, more often than not in F1's history, a driver has failed to defend their title – and, on some occasions, has missed the mark spectacularly through various circumstances.

Autosport's Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge has five such examples of drivers who not only failed to hit the heights of the championship year, but plummeted down the pecking order dramatically.

Read Also:

 
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
23:00
11:00
FP2
Sat 13 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
03:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
23:00
11:00
QU
Sun 14 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
02:00
14:00
Race
Mon 15 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
02:10
14:10
