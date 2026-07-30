Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Justin Marks admits road blocks, but "wouldn't count out" Max Verstappen for future NASCAR start

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Justin Marks admits road blocks, but "wouldn't count out" Max Verstappen for future NASCAR start

Kimi Antonelli: ‘Mercedes picked me for 2025 F1 season before I’d even raced in F2’

Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli: ‘Mercedes picked me for 2025 F1 season before I’d even raced in F2’

Esteban Ocon attends "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere after special F1 helmet collaboration

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Esteban Ocon attends "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere after special F1 helmet collaboration

"It reminds me of the old days" - Drivers cherish flat out F1 Hungary GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"It reminds me of the old days" - Drivers cherish flat out F1 Hungary GP

Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Hungarian GP
Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been

Alex Albon concludes month-long Williams F1 roadshow in South Africa

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Alex Albon concludes month-long Williams F1 roadshow in South Africa

Mercedes impressed by "sizeable" McLaren upgrade after Hungarian GP defeat

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Mercedes impressed by "sizeable" McLaren upgrade after Hungarian GP defeat

James Vowles's Williams future questioned by former F1 team boss: "Going backwards"

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
James Vowles's Williams future questioned by former F1 team boss: "Going backwards"
Formula 1 Hungaroring Pirelli test

Esteban Ocon attends "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere after special F1 helmet collaboration

Esteban Ocon walked the red carpet at the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere

Lydia Mee
Published:
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon attended the premiere for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, celebrating an official collaboration that saw the Frenchman sport a bespoke helmet design during the Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix. 

Ocon, accompanied by his partner Flavy Barla, appeared at the exclusive screening ahead of the film's global theatrical release on 31 July 2026. 

The 29-year-old was photographed holding the helmet as he walked the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Only three of the helmets were produced, and Ocon recently confirmed that one would be given to Tom Holland. 

Ocon joined several of the film's stars and other celebrities at the premiere, including Holland, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Marisa Tomei, Myleene Klass, Laura Whitmore and Clara Amfo.

Holland, who has portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker since 2016, appeared in a promotional video alongside Ocon as the Haas driver unveiled the special design. "We wanted to do something cool, make it look a bit like your costume," Ocon said. "We have loads of details of the costume, the logo of the film on the back, and a Spider-Man."

 

He added: "Well, I got a little surprise. With the movie's release, I will wear it for two races. So we will produce three of those, and I will give you one."

Ocon now enters the F1 summer break after a tricky first half of the 2026 season. He sits 17th in the drivers' championship with three points. Ocon was quizzed on his future with Haas during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. "Nothing to announce yet," he said. "Of course, the summer break will be quite busy. We will see."

When asked if Haas is his main option for next year, he added: "There are always many options. At the moment, we will discuss with the team first. I've been here for two years. I was convinced by Ayao [Komatsu] to come here. The first discussion will happen with this team for sure."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article "It reminds me of the old days" - Drivers cherish flat out F1 Hungary GP
Next article Kimi Antonelli: ‘Mercedes picked me for 2025 F1 season before I’d even raced in F2’

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Alex Albon concludes month-long Williams F1 roadshow in South Africa

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Alex Albon concludes month-long Williams F1 roadshow in South Africa

James Vowles's Williams future questioned by former F1 team boss: "Going backwards"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
James Vowles's Williams future questioned by former F1 team boss: "Going backwards"

James Vowles reveals how Michael Schumacher "changed the game" in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
James Vowles reveals how Michael Schumacher "changed the game" in F1
More from
Esteban Ocon

"It reminds me of the old days" - Drivers cherish flat out F1 Hungary GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"It reminds me of the old days" - Drivers cherish flat out F1 Hungary GP

Esteban Ocon reveals how he will unwind during F1 summer break

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Esteban Ocon reveals how he will unwind during F1 summer break

Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?
More from
Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon "would be feeling twitchy" over Haas F1 future, says former driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Esteban Ocon "would be feeling twitchy" over Haas F1 future, says former driver

Haas “shouldn’t be fighting with” Aston Martin – Oliver Bearman

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Haas “shouldn’t be fighting with” Aston Martin – Oliver Bearman

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Latest news

Justin Marks admits road blocks, but "wouldn't count out" Max Verstappen for future NASCAR start

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Justin Marks admits road blocks, but "wouldn't count out" Max Verstappen for future NASCAR start

Kimi Antonelli: ‘Mercedes picked me for 2025 F1 season before I’d even raced in F2’

Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli: ‘Mercedes picked me for 2025 F1 season before I’d even raced in F2’

Esteban Ocon attends "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere after special F1 helmet collaboration

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Esteban Ocon attends "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere after special F1 helmet collaboration

"It reminds me of the old days" - Drivers cherish flat out F1 Hungary GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"It reminds me of the old days" - Drivers cherish flat out F1 Hungary GP

Feature

Discover prime content

Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Ronald Vording
Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been

The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen overdelivered in Hungary - and that's symbolic of their F1 2026 seasons

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen overdelivered in Hungary - and that's symbolic of their F1 2026 seasons

Where to next after the Bahraysian Grand Prix?

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
Where to next after the Bahraysian Grand Prix?
View more