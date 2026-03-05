Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Esteban Ocon claims overtakes look "quite difficult on paper" as he points to minimal gains

Esteban Ocon says overtaking could be tougher under F1’s 2026 rules because the new Overtake Mode offers far less lap-time gain than DRS

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Esteban Ocon believes that overtaking currently looks "quite difficult on paper" as the new Overtake Mode only "seems to gain a tenth".

The new wave of regulations that has been introduced to Formula 1 in 2026 includes Overtake Mode, replacing DRS, along with active aerodynamics. Overtake Mode deploys an extra 0.5MJ of electrical power, allowing the car to reach higher speeds to aid - you guessed it - overtaking. 

There is one detection point per lap at which this can be used, and a driver must be within a second of the car in front, as with the outgoing DRS.

Ocon believes DRS was more powerful, effectively offering cars more speed through reduced drag compared to the speed Overtake Mode is offering through an increase in power.

"It's probably the most difficult track in terms of energy management as well, this one, so it's very different to how it was in Bahrain, a bit more similar to how it was in Barcelona, but Barcelona was too early days for everyone," Ocon told Motorsport.com and other media ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman explained that in comparison to the "six or seven tenths" gained from DRS in recent years, the new Overtake Mode would only offer drivers a gain of approximately one tenth.

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Giuseppe Cacace - AFP - Getty Images

"Lift and coasting and all the rest of it," he added. "That's something that is now normality and something that we know, but how it's going to play out in the race, that's where it's going to be probably the biggest thing for all of us because we can drive by ourselves, that's very clear.

"We can optimise that way as well, but in the race we don't know how that's going to work with the overtake usage as well. The overtake usage looks like it's only a tenth gain, while DRS last year was like six or seven tenths through the lap, so to overtake it looks quite difficult on paper, but again, is it going to be like that in reality? Maybe not. So, yeah, a lot of things to learn."

The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the 2026 F1 season on 8 March at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Terry Crews

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Alexander Albon, Williams

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Zak Brown, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Alexander Albon, Williams

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

