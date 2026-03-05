Esteban Ocon claims overtakes look "quite difficult on paper" as he points to minimal gains

Esteban Ocon believes that overtaking currently looks "quite difficult on paper" as the new Overtake Mode only "seems to gain a tenth".

The new wave of regulations that has been introduced to Formula 1 in 2026 includes Overtake Mode, replacing DRS, along with active aerodynamics. Overtake Mode deploys an extra 0.5MJ of electrical power, allowing the car to reach higher speeds to aid - you guessed it - overtaking.

There is one detection point per lap at which this can be used, and a driver must be within a second of the car in front, as with the outgoing DRS.

Ocon believes DRS was more powerful, effectively offering cars more speed through reduced drag compared to the speed Overtake Mode is offering through an increase in power.

"It's probably the most difficult track in terms of energy management as well, this one, so it's very different to how it was in Bahrain, a bit more similar to how it was in Barcelona, but Barcelona was too early days for everyone," Ocon told Motorsport.com and other media ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman explained that in comparison to the "six or seven tenths" gained from DRS in recent years, the new Overtake Mode would only offer drivers a gain of approximately one tenth.

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Giuseppe Cacace - AFP - Getty Images

"Lift and coasting and all the rest of it," he added. "That's something that is now normality and something that we know, but how it's going to play out in the race, that's where it's going to be probably the biggest thing for all of us because we can drive by ourselves, that's very clear.

"We can optimise that way as well, but in the race we don't know how that's going to work with the overtake usage as well. The overtake usage looks like it's only a tenth gain, while DRS last year was like six or seven tenths through the lap, so to overtake it looks quite difficult on paper, but again, is it going to be like that in reality? Maybe not. So, yeah, a lot of things to learn."

The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the 2026 F1 season on 8 March at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Photos from Australian GP - Thursday