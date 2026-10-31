Formula 1 Mexican GP

Esteban Ocon issues statement after Haas benching, denies physical altercation rumours

Esteban Ocon has issued his first statement addressing media rumours around his falling out with Haas at Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:10 PM

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Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Dropped Haas Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has denied French media rumours of a physical altercation with team boss Ayao Komatsu as he issued his response to missing this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix.

Ocon was benched in Mexico, most likely connected to a public disagreement with his race engineer during free practice. That led to a discussion with the team on Friday night as the relationship between the Frenchman and his team has become increasingly strained.

As a result of Friday's events, details of which remain sparse, Haas made the decision to drop Ocon for the remainder of the weekend, with reserve driver and Toyota WEC driver Ryo Hirakawa taking over his car from FP3 onwards.

But with speculation rife in French media outlets over the exact nature of Ocon's spat with Komatsu, including rumours of a possible physical altercation between the two, Ocon's camp was forced to deny those unsubstantiated rumours via his social media accounts.

"Following the recent decision from Haas F1 Team confirming that I will not be participating in this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation," Ocon's accounts posted.

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature."

He added: "I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding. I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed. Further updates will be communicated in due course."

At this point it isn't yet clear if Ocon will return to the car at next weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix or if he will finish the season with the US-owned team at all.

The 30-year-old grand prix winner is fighting for his F1 future after being dropped for 2027 for Ferrari rookie Rafa Camara, with options to remain in F1 dwindling rapidly.

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