Esteban Ocon won’t get upgraded Ferrari F1 engine at Italian GP

Esteban Ocon has revealed that he will not have the ADUO2 version of Ferrari’s Formula 1 engine at Monza, as Haas’ only available unit will go to team-mate Oliver Bearman.

The American team is heading into the Italian Grand Prix with a brand-new aerodynamic package, as announced by team principal Ayao Komatsu ahead of the race. These aerodynamic upgrades will be fitted to both cars.

However, on the engine front, Ferrari will supply only one upgraded power unit, following the second ADUO evaluation in Monza. Ocon will therefore have to wait until he can use it.

"I'm not going to have the full updated package", he explained. "I mean, I have the car on the aero side. I will not have the ADUO2. We'll have this one because we have only one. That's the reason. So I'm going to be driving with the old engine. So that's going to be quite some loss. But the updated car, I will have it. So we'll see what we get."

Despite regulations requiring engine manufacturers to supply customers same-specification power units, Motorsport.com understands the FIA has no issue with this situation, as the rule is deemed to be complied with if at least one such engine is made available.

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

An eagerly awaited aero package

Other than that, Ocon is eager to get behind the wheel of the upgraded VF-26 on the track this Friday: "I'm excited to drive this new car. Obviously, we have the new aero package. I drove it in the simulator on Tuesday, and it felt better there. Of course, we need to translate it to the track, you know. It's not always a given that it will perform like that on track.

"Everybody's excited in the office and looking forward to see what this car can do. Obviously, it's not the most technical circuit for it. So we are not going to see the full gain. We are more going to see that in Madrid. But it will still be interesting to see how the car feels in the Lesmos and Parabolica compared to before. So it is quite a big package and I'm looking forward to drive it."

Haas has slowly slipped down the standings in recent months, with the team falling behind in the development race, to the point where it has been unable to score a single point since the Monaco Grand Prix.

"We started the year well in terms of pace," Ocon said. "And the others developed a bit faster than us. And we were waiting for that package. So hopefully this will deliver what we hope. Hopefully it will put us closer to the top 10 positions. And then we can fight hopefully with the VCARBs and the Alpines again."

On a personal level, the Frenchman feels he’s coming on the back of two very good weekends that turned out to be frustrating due to his car’s lack of pace.

"I feel like we've maximised the potential of the car," he added. "It was a shame to think like, that's the best we could have done and not have much reward. So I hope that now if we do that, we have something different as a reward."