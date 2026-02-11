Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

This is every 2026 F1 car on track in its final livery

All 11 2026 Formula 1 cars are on track in Bahrain for the first day of the official pre-season test, here's how they look

Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

After 10 of the 11 Formula 1 teams made it to Barcelona for the shakedown last month, the circus has now rolled into the Bahrain International Circuit for the start of official pre-season testing. Almost as soon as the track went live, we got our fist glimpse of all 11 2026 cars on track together for the first time, here's how they look. 

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

George Russell, Mercedes

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Carlos Sainz, Williams

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

The 2026 F1 cars final liveries on track, in photos

Formula 1
11
