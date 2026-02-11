This is every 2026 F1 car on track in its final livery

After 10 of the 11 Formula 1 teams made it to Barcelona for the shakedown last month, the circus has now rolled into the Bahrain International Circuit for the start of official pre-season testing. Almost as soon as the track went live, we got our fist glimpse of all 11 2026 cars on track together for the first time, here's how they look.

