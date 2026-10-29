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Every LEGO F1 set you can buy right now: £10.99 to £199.99

LEGO currently lists 31 Formula 1 sets across its UK and US stores

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 7:00 PM

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LEGO currently boasts a total of 31 Formula 1 sets on its UK and US stores, from a £10.99 McLaren for young children to £199.99 Technic models of championship-winning cars.

Here is every set an F1 fan like yourself you buy right now.

Technic: the 1:8 scale monsters

The biggest sets are 1:8 scale models for adults, each with working steering, suspension and a DRS flap, plus an engine you can see under the cover. They're not as complicated as the machinery you see racing over an F1 weekend, but they're not far off.

McLaren MCL39 (42228): 1,675 pieces, £199.99 / $229.99. The 2025 car, with push-rod and pull-rod suspension, a gearbox, a differential and a V6 engine.

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 (42206): 1,639 pieces, £199.99 / $229.99. Max Verstappen's 2024 car, with steering through a roof knob or the steering wheel, a two-speed gearbox and a V6 with moving pistons. US orders currently ship in 60 days.

Aston Martin Aramco AMR25 (42240): 1,547 pieces, £199.99 / $229.99. Includes a two-speed gearbox, a working differential, a V6 and a simulated electric motor.

Ferrari SF-24 (42207): 1,361 pieces, £199.99 / $229.99. Features a two-speed gearbox, printed tyres and a V6 with a spinning MGU-H.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance (42171): 1,643 pieces, £189.99 / $219.99. The 2023 car is retiring soon, but is back in stock in the US.

Icons: the legends

These display models each come with a cute little minifigure of the driver and a podium-style stand. I own a couple of these, and they're absolutely fantastic shelf fillers.

Ferrari F2004 & Michael Schumacher (11375): 735 pieces, £79.99 / $89.99. Includes a detailed V10, working steering and a winner's trophy.

McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna (10330): 693 pieces, £69.99 / $79.99. Senna's 1988 car, with working steering, suspension, an adjustable rear wing and a turbocharged V6.

Williams FW14B & Nigel Mansell (10353): 799 pieces, £69.99 / $79.99. Mansell's 1992 title winner is retiring soon, and is currently reduced to $55.99 in the US.

Editions: the helmets

The helmet sets are aimed at ages 14 and up, cost £79.99 / $89.99 each, and come with a driver minifigure and a signature plaque:

Ayrton Senna (43024): 931 pieces. The newest helmet, with a Senna minifigure wearing a Senninha T-shirt.

Charles Leclerc (43014): 886 pieces.

Lewis Hamilton (43022): 884 pieces. Includes Hamilton in his red Ferrari race suit.

Lando Norris (43023): 793 pieces. Half papaya, celebrating McLaren's 1,000th grand prix.

Oscar Piastri (43017): 793 pieces. Co-designed by Piastri and his team.

Speed Champions: the whole grid

The smaller Speed Champions cars cost £22.99 in the UK and $26.99 to $27.99 in the US, and each comes with at least one driver minifigure.

Nine are based on the 2024 grid, and every one of them is retiring soon so if you want to get your mits on one, you'll want to move fast: the Red Bull RB20, McLaren MCL38, Mercedes W15, Ferrari SF-24, Williams FW46, Aston Martin AMR24, Alpine A524, Haas VF-24 and Racing Bulls VCARB 01.

In the US, the Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas are already sold out, while the Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari are on back order, with the first two due to ship in mid-November.

Three newer cars complete the range:

Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 (77259): 216 pieces. Currently £18.39 in the UK, down from £22.99, and $27.99 in the US, also retiring soon.

F1 Academy LEGO Race Car (77258): 201 pieces. A model of LEGO's own F1 Academy car from 2026, with a female driver minifigure.

APXGP Team Race Car from F1: The Movie (77252): 268 pieces. Comes with two minifigures, Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce.

For younger fans

F1 Driver with McLaren Race Car (60442): 86 pieces, ages 6+, £10.99 / $12.99.

F1 Williams Racing & Haas F1 Race Cars (60464): 92 pieces, ages 4+, £17.99 / $19.99. Retiring soon, and sold out in the US.

F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car (60443): 322 pieces, ages 6+, £24.99 / $29.99.

F1 Display Truck with Audi F1 Race Car (60493): 508 pieces, ages 7+, £39.99 / $44.99. Retiring soon.

F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars (60445): 1,086 pieces, ages 8+, £89.99 / $99.99. Comes with two drivers and three crew minifigures. Retiring soon, and on back order in the US until mid-November.

DUPLO F1 Team Race Cars & Drivers (10445): 70 pieces, ages 2+, £39.99 / $44.99. Retiring soon.

Which should you buy?

For the biggest build, the McLaren MCL39 is the latest Technic car and a model of the latest title winner (at the time of writing, of course. Mercedes could win the championship at the Mexican Grand Prix). The helmets and Icons sets offer the most detail for under £80. And with the 2024 Speed Champions cars on their way out, anyone hoping to collect the full grid should move quickly.

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