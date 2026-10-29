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Every LEGO F1 set you can buy right now: £10.99 to £199.99

LEGO currently lists 31 Formula 1 sets across its UK and US stores

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 7:00 PM

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LEGO currently boasts a total of 31 Formula 1 sets on its UK and US stores, from a £10.99 McLaren for young children to £199.99 Technic models of championship-winning cars.

Here is every set an F1 fan like yourself you buy right now.

Technic: the 1:8 scale monsters

The biggest sets are 1:8 scale models for adults, each with working steering, suspension and a DRS flap, plus an engine you can see under the cover. They're not as complicated as the machinery you see racing over an F1 weekend, but they're not far off.

LEGO McLaren MCL39 (42228)

LEGO Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 (42206)

LEGO Aston Martin Aramco AMR25 (42240)

LEGO Ferrari SF-24 (42207)

LEGO Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance (42171)

Icons: the legends

These display models each come with a cute little minifigure of the driver and a podium-style stand. I own a couple of these, and they're absolutely fantastic shelf fillers.

LEGO Ferrari F2004 & Michael Schumacher (11375)

LEGO McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna (10330)

LEGO Williams FW14B & Nigel Mansell (10353)

Editions: the helmets

The helmet sets are aimed at ages 14 and up, cost £79.99 / $89.99 each, and come with a driver minifigure and a signature plaque:

LEGO Ayrton Senna (43024)

LEGO Charles Leclerc (43014)

LEGO Lewis Hamilton (43022)

LEGO Lando Norris (43023)

LEGO Oscar Piastri (43017)

Speed Champions: the whole grid

The smaller Speed Champions cars cost £22.99 in the UK and $26.99 to $27.99 in the US, and each comes with at least one driver minifigure.

Nine are based on the 2024 grid, and every one of them is retiring soon so if you want to get your mits on one, you'll want to move fast: the Red Bull RB20, McLaren MCL38, Mercedes W15, Ferrari SF-24, Williams FW46, Aston Martin AMR24, Alpine A524, Haas VF-24 and Racing Bulls VCARB 01.

LEGO Speed Champions Red Bull RB20 (77243) LEGO Speed Champions McLaren MCL38 (77251) LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes W15 (77244) LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 (77242) LEGO Speed Champions Williams FW46 (77249) LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin AMR24 (77245) LEGO Speed Champions Alpine A524 (77248) LEGO Speed Champions Haas VF-24 (77250) LEGO Speed Champions Racing Bulls VCARB 01 (77246)

In the US, the Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas are already sold out, while the Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari are on back order, with the first two due to ship in mid-November.

Three newer cars complete the range:

LEGO Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 (77259)

LEGO F1 Academy LEGO Race Car (77258)

LEGO APXGP Team Race Car from F1: The Movie (77252)

For younger fans

LEGO F1 Driver with McLaren Race Car (60442)

LEGO F1 Williams Racing & Haas F1 Race Cars (60464)

LEGO F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car (60443)

LEGO F1 Display Truck with Audi F1 Race Car (60493)

LEGO F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars (60445)

LEGO DUPLO F1 Team Race Cars & Drivers (10445)

Which should you buy?

For the biggest build, the McLaren MCL39 is the latest Technic car and a model of the latest title winner (at the time of writing, of course. Mercedes could win the championship at the Mexican Grand Prix). The helmets and Icons sets offer the most detail for under £80. And with the 2024 Speed Champions cars on their way out, anyone hoping to collect the full grid should move quickly.

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