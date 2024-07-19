Exclusive: Williams explains purpose behind Ocon's F1 seat-fitting
Williams boss James Vowles says Esteban Ocon's visit to the Formula 1 team's factory was aimed at evaluating the Frenchman for a future drive, ruling out a move this year.
Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Motorsport.com's Italian edition reported that Williams had considered making a mid-season swoop of Ocon, who has not had his contract renewed at Alpine for next season, as a replacement for Logan Sargeant.
However, Vowles says that the focus on Ocon was purely with next season in mind and confirmed that any move for the Frenchman is now unlikely.
Ocon's destination now looks likely to be Haas following Kevin Magnussen's departure at the end of this campaign.
The news means Valtteri Bottas could be in line for a return to Williams, although the Grove squad has not yet given up hope of signing Carlos Sainz.
Vowles told Motorsport.com he made a personal check on Ocon, but admits their respective "paths won't cross" in time for next season.
Vowles worked with Ocon when he was part of the Mercedes junior driver programme alongside Gwen Lagrue, who heads up the programme, and says he is confident he will have a bright future in F1, only not with Williams.
"Esteban came in for, not a real seat fit, but I wanted to evaluate him for 2025 and 2026," Vowles told Autosport/Motorsport.com in Hungary.
"I needed to do that because I need to actually ascertain whether he fit in the car or not. Because he's, as is Alex [Albon], a tall chap, but his dimensions are a bit difficult in certain dimensions.
"Everything we are doing at the moment is - just to clarify that one - for '25 and beyond on drivers, nothing else.
"He was definitely a consideration. I've known him for many years, obviously, at Mercedes, [he] fell under myself and Toto [Wolff] and Gwen's management and looked after him.
"He's been mighty quick. You don't outqualify Fernando [Alonso] unless you are mighty. If you create the right environment around him, he can be very strong. So that's why he was a consideration."
He added: "I think where he is at the moment our paths won't cross and I think it's a shame because there's certain bits that I can see would work.
"But other bits that I just don't think will work in the time frame we have as well. But what I can say is I'm confident he will have a very successful future in Formula 1."
