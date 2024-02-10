Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP
Special feature

Why F1 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GPs are being held on Saturdays

The 2024 Formula 1 season begins Saturday 2 March, with the following Saudi Arabian GP also on a Saturday, but why are these races not on a Sunday?

Casper Bekking
Author Casper Bekking
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, the rest of the field at the start

Teams and drivers are gearing up for the longest season in F1's history, with as many as 24 grands prix on the calendar.

But that's not the only special thing about the 2024 season, as the year kicks off with two races on Saturday: the Bahrain (2 March) and Saudi Arabian (9 March) grands prix. 

Why does the 2024 F1 season start on a Saturday?

The reason the 2024 Formula 1 season starts with two races on Saturdays is Ramadan, which starts on Sunday 10 March – the day the Saudi Arabia grand prix is supposed to be held.

Because of the start of Ramadan, this race has been brought forward one day to be held on the Saturday night. The reason that the season opener in Bahrain also takes place a week earlier on Saturday has to do with F1 rules, as the regulations stipulate that there must be at least a week between two races.

This forced the Bahrain season opener to be moved one day earlier as well, to accommodate for it.

Saudi Arabian GP action

Saudi Arabian GP action

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What's the schedule for the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GPs?

As the first two races of the season are on a Saturday, the entire schedule has been brought forward by a day.

That means the two one-hour free practice sessions will be held on Thursday, while the third free practice and qualifying sessions will then take place on Friday.

In both cases, the first day of the weekend is entirely dedicated to the race.

Bahrain GP 2024 schedule

Date Session US start time
Thursday 29 February First free practice 6:30am ET
Thursday 29 February Second free practice 10am ET
Friday 1 March Third free practice 7:30am ET
Friday 1 March Qualifying 11am ET
Saturday 2 March Grand Prix 10am ET

Saudi Arabian GP 2024 schedule

Date Session US start time
Thursday 7 March First free practice 8:30am ET
Thursday 7 March Second free practice 12pm ET
Friday 8 March Third free practice 1:30pm ET
Friday 8 March Qualifying 12pm ET
Saturday 9 March Grand Prix 12pm ET

More F1 races on Saturdays in 2024

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix aren't the only two races in 2024 which will be held on a Saturday, as the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 24 November is also scheduled on a Saturday.

This is due to the significant time difference with Europe. In fact, the race takes place at 10pm local time - were it to happen on a Sunday, the race would start at 6am on Monday morning in the UK.

Many fans would then have to leave for work, which would result in poor viewing figures. It was therefore decided to bring the race forward a day to allow more F1 fans worldwide to switch on.

1985 South African GP action

1985 South African GP action

Photo by: Motorsport Images

When was the last time F1 raced on a Saturday?

F1 isn't a stranger to not racing on a Sunday, though it's not exactly common.

Just 75 F1 races have been held on days other than a Sunday, with the most recent being 2023's Las Vegas GP.

Before that though, you'd have to go back 38 years to the 1985 South African GP which was held on a Saturday.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Why RB’s VCARB 01 is not a straight Red Bull F1 copy
Next article How under-the-skin changes can help Alpine overcome F1 engine deficit
Casper Bekking
More from
Casper Bekking
2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?

2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?

Formula 1

2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why? 2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

How 'Mister Crash' captured Monaco's defining moment

How 'Mister Crash' captured Monaco's defining moment

Formula 1
Monaco GP

How 'Mister Crash' captured Monaco's defining moment How 'Mister Crash' captured Monaco's defining moment

Latest news

Kostecki admits he’s at “crossroads” during Motorsport Australia Awards

Kostecki admits he’s at “crossroads” during Motorsport Australia Awards

SUPC Supercars

Kostecki admits he’s at “crossroads” during Motorsport Australia Awards Kostecki admits he’s at “crossroads” during Motorsport Australia Awards

Which F1 drivers will start 2024 with penalty points and when do they expire?

Which F1 drivers will start 2024 with penalty points and when do they expire?

F1 Formula 1

Which F1 drivers will start 2024 with penalty points and when do they expire? Which F1 drivers will start 2024 with penalty points and when do they expire?

Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars

Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars

F1 Formula 1

Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars Gasly: New F1 sprint format will free up “genius guys” to change cars

Why do F1 cars run flow-vis paint and aero rakes in testing?

Why do F1 cars run flow-vis paint and aero rakes in testing?

F1 Formula 1

Why do F1 cars run flow-vis paint and aero rakes in testing? Why do F1 cars run flow-vis paint and aero rakes in testing?

How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record

How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record How Honda F1 gains gave Williams its first turbo success and a Silverstone record

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy The major change Hamilton's Ferrari move could have on his F1 legacy

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
RB launch

How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car How the renewed Red Bull influence is present in RB's new F1 car

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe