F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Chinese GP

After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate battles.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Oscar Piastri 1-1 (1-0 without sprints) Lando Norris 5 Australia 6 (+0.095s in Q3) 5 (+0.083s in SQ3) China (sprint) 3

George Russell 2-0 (1-0 without sprints) Kimi Antonelli 1 Australia 2 (+0.293s in Q3) 1 China (sprint) 2 (+0.289s in SQ3)

Max Verstappen 1-1

(0-1 without sprints) Isack Hadjar no lap time in Q1 – went off Australia 3 8 China (sprint) 10 (+0.469s in SQ3)

Charles Leclerc 1-1 (1-0 without sprints) Lewis Hamilton 4 Australia 7 (+0.151s in Q3) 6 (+0.367s in SQ3) China (sprint) 4

Alexander Albon 0-1

(0-0 without sprints) Carlos Sainz 15 Australia DNS 18 (+0.544s in SQ1) China (sprint) 17

Arvid Lindblad 0-2 (0-2 without sprints) Liam Lawson 9 (+1.253s in Q3) Australia 8 15 (+0.334s in SQ2) China (sprint) 13

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll 0-1 (0-0 without sprints) Fernando Alonso DNS Australia 17 20 (+0.570s in SQ1) China (sprint) 19

Haas

Esteban Ocon 0-2

(0-1 without sprints) Oliver Bearman 13 (+0.180s in Q2) Australia 12 12 (+0.138s in SQ2) China (sprint) 9

Nico Hulkenberg 1-1

(0-1 without sprints) Gabriel Bortoleto 11 (+0.082s in Q2) Australia 10 11 China (sprint) 14 (+0.139s in SQ2)

Pierre Gasly 2-0 (1-0 without sprints) Franco Colapinto 14 Australia 16 (+0.769s in Q2) 7 China (sprint) 16 (+0.922s in SQ2)

Sergio Perez 1-0 (1-0 without sprints) Valtteri Bottas 18 Australia 19 (+0.639s in Q1) DNS China (sprint) 21