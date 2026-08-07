F1 2026 mid-season grades: Aston Martin seeks redemption after shocking start

When Lawrence Stroll started assembling his superteam in his brand-new state-of-the-art headquarters, led by design guru Adrian Newey, Aston Martin was expected to use the 2026 rules reset to take Formula 1 by storm.

Quite how bad a start that era got off to was not something he or anyone in green had in mind. Between the team's delayed 2026 development and Honda's struggles, Aston has been on the back foot from day one, not being able to complete more than a handful of consecutive laps in Australia due to crippling vibration issues linked to the power unit and its integration with the chassis.

The bad

Aston's calamitous start to 2026 dates back to early 2025, when Newey's delayed arrival and the team's switch to a new windtunnel effectively forced the squad to start from scratch with its 2026 car project and it faced a three- to four-month delay compared to its rivals.

At the start of a new regulations cycle, such an aero handicap is difficult to overcome. Combined with a difficult car build process, the AMR26 arrived late, overweight and underdeveloped as it missed the start of Barcelona's shakedown.

The full extent of Aston's car issues were tougher to understand because the Honda power unit was barely able to work without torching the battery. Not being able to run for more than a few laps at a time further delayed the team's grasp on its issues, a vicious cycle that was perpetuated through the opening rounds of the season when crippling vibrations kept limiting the team's running.

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Things started improving with the team's first full race distance with Alonso in Japan, but the lack of brunt from the Honda engine particularly exposed the squad on high-speed circuits, with Aston stuck on the back row of the grid more often than not.

The team faced the difficult decision of bottling up its car upgrades until it could make a meaningful difference on its competitiveness, rather than trickling them out to little effect. It was by all means the right call, but it turned the first 11 races of the season into a long and painful grind as Aston slipped further behind midfield runners who did improve their cars.

The good

Unfortunately, this section is rather short, but the team deserves respect for sticking with it. It may not be visible to the public eye, but teams at the back of the grid work just as hard as anyone else, if not harder, to climb back out of the ravine.

A fortunate point in a penalty-riddled Monaco Grand Prix was a hollow reward but a reward nonetheless. When a team is in such a disastrous position, it's important to celebrate whichever small win one can get rather than destroy its own morale every weekend.

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the factory did come up with a much improved B-spec for the Hungarian Grand Prix, a full-scale redesign which took a rare two-second bite out of its deficit to the frontrunners, enough to lift Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll back into the belly of the midfield, ahead of Cadillac and Williams.

Combined with a more powerful Honda engine, which is arriving at the first race after the break in the Netherlands, that sets Aston up for a second half of the season in which it can actually compete rather than turn up. A platform to build on for 2027, perhaps.

What they said

Adrian Newey: "We were relying on tools and processes that had been patched and bodged for years – you could trace some of them right back to the very early days of the Jordan team that was based here in Silverstone, long before Aston Martin returned to the grid. At some point, a system that's just patch‑on‑patch stops being fit for purpose. That's where we had got to.

"The result was a very frustrating car build. Parts weren't being ordered at the right time – not because people weren't doing their jobs, but because the underlying system was failing them."