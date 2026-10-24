Formula 1 United States GP

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP

Here's how things stand in the 2026 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's United States Grand Prix

Ben Vinel

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 10:20 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

After every Formula 1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate battles.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Oscar Piastri

8-16

(7-11 without sprints)

Lando Norris

5

Australia

6

(+0.095s in Q3)

5

(+0.083s in SQ3)

China (sprint)

3

5

China

6

(+0.058s in Q3)

3

Japan

5

(+0.277s in Q3)

3

(+0.239s in SQ3)

Miami (sprint)

1

7

(+0.317s in Q3)

Miami

4

4

(+0.019s in SQ3)

Canada (sprint)

3

4

(+0.052s in Q3)

Canada

3

7

Monaco

8

(+0.141s in Q3)

7

(+0.089s in Q3)

Barcelona

4

7

(+0.009s in Q3)

Austria

6

7

(+0.032s in SQ3)

Britain (sprint)

6

8

(+0.155s in Q3)

Britain

6

7

(+0.215s in Q3)

Belgium

3

5

(+0.477s in Q3)

Hungary

1

4

(+0.058s in SQ3)

Netherlands (sprint)

2

4

(+0.142s in Q3)

Netherlands

1

3

Italy

9

(+0.290s in Q3)

7

(+0.470s in Q3)

Spain

1

3

Azerbaijan

5

(+0.308s in Q3 - technical issue)

7

(+0.005s in Q3)

Bahrain in Malaysia

6

4

Singapore (sprint)

5

(+0.133s in SQ3)

7

(+0.148s in Q3)

Singapore

5

7

United States

8

(+0.246s in Q3)

George Russell 11-13

(7-11 without sprints)

Kimi Antonelli

1

Australia

2

(+0.293s in Q3)

1 China (sprint)

2

(+0.289s in SQ3)

2

(+0.222s in Q3)

China

1

2

(+0.298s in Q3)

Japan

1

6

(+0.402s in SQ3)

Miami (sprint)

2

5

(+0.399s in Q3)

Miami

1

1

Canada (sprint)

2

(+0.068s in SQ3)

1

Canada

2

(+0.068s in Q3)

6

(+0.394s in Q3)

Monaco

1

1

Barcelona

3

(+0.319s in Q3)

1

Austria

4

(+0.301s in Q3)

5

(+0.346s in SQ3)

Britain (sprint)

2

4

(+0.370s in Q3)

Britain 1

4

(+0.508s in Q3)

Belgium 1

7

(+0.281s in Q3)

Hungary 4

1

Netherlands (sprint)

5

(+0.227s in SQ3)

2 Netherlands

3

(+0.031s in Q3)

2 Italy

7

(+0.247s in Q3 - engine penalty)

6

(+0.314s in Q3)

Spain

2

1

Azerbaijan

16

(+1.889s in Q1 - crash)

8

(0.240s in Q3)

Bahrain in Malaysia

4

2

Singapore (sprint)

7

(+0.573s in SQ3)

6

(+0.185s in Q3)

Singapore

4

6

(+0.441s in Q3)

United States

1

Max Verstappen 16-4

(11-4 without sprints)

Isack Hadjar no lap time in Q1 – went off Australia

3

8 China (sprint)

10

(+0.469s in SQ3)

8 China

9

(+0.119s in Q3)

11

(+0.158s in Q2)

Japan

8

5

Miami (sprint)

9

(+0.961s in SQ3)

2

Miami

DSQ - technical breach

(+0.825s in Q3)

7

Canada (sprint)

8

(+0.101s in SQ3)

6

Canada

7

(+0.028s in Q3)

2

Monaco

5

(+0.340s in Q3)

5

Barcelona

6

(+0.056s in Q3)

5

Austria

8

(+0.157s in Q3)

3

Britain (sprint)

8

(+0.138s in SQ3)

7

(+0.147s in Q3)

Britain

5

2

Belgium

10

(no lap time - grid penalty)

6

Hungary

8

(+0.131s in Q3)

8

(+0.581s in Q3)

Azerbaijan

4

1

Bahrain in Malaysia

3

(+0.428s in Q3)

1

Singapore (sprint)

9

(no lap time in SQ3 - track limits)

1

Singapore

20

(no lap time in Q1 - technical issue)

2

United States

3

(+0.036s in Q3)

Max Verstappen 4-0

(3-0 without sprints)

Liam Lawson 6 Netherlands (sprint)

11

(+0.365s in SQ2)

7 Netherlands

8

(+0.115s in Q3)

6 Italy

14

(+0.633s in Q2 - impeded)

3

Spain

8

(+0.352s in Q3)

Charles Leclerc

13-11

(10-8 without sprints)

Lewis Hamilton 4 Australia

7

(+0.151s in Q3)

6

(+0.367s in SQ3)

China (sprint)

4

4

(+0.013s in Q3)

China 3

4

Japan

6

(+0.162s in Q3)

4

Miami (sprint)

7

(+0.379s in SQ3)

3

Miami

6

(+0.176s in Q3)

6

(+0.084s in SQ3)

Canada (sprint)

5

8

(+0.108s in Q3)

Canada

5

5

(+0.072s in Q3)

Monaco

3

10

(no lap time - crash in Q3)

Barcelona

2

2

Austria

3

(+0.059s in Q3)

4

(+0.327s in SQ3)

Britain (sprint)

1

2

Britain

3

(+0.172s in Q3)

5

Belgium

6

(+0.002s in Q3)

3

(+0.226s in Q3)

Hungary

2

3

Netherlands (sprint)

7

(+0.569s in SQ3)

6

(+0.064s in Q3)

Netherlands 5

4

Italy

5

(+0.007s in Q3)

5

(+0.006s in Q3)

Spain

4

2 Azerbaijan

6

(+0.495s in Q3)

5

(+0.238s in Q3)

Bahrain in Malaysia

2

3

Singapore (sprint)

6

(+0.303s in SQ3)

2 Singapore

3

(+0.069s in Q3)

4

United States

5

(+0.044s in Q3)

Alexander Albon 6-16

(3-14 without sprints)

Carlos Sainz

15

Australia DNS

18

(+0.544s in SQ1)

China (sprint)

17

18

(+0.455s in Q1)

China

17

17

(+0.161s in Q1)

Japan

16

14

Miami (sprint)

15

(+0.008s in SQ2)

16

(+0.378s in Q2)

Miami

14

DNS - FP1 crash

Canada (sprint)

10

18

(+0.575s in Q1)

Canada

15

11

Monaco

12

(+0.028s in Q2)

18

(+0.543s in Q1)

Barcelona

16

18

(+0.257s in Q1)

Austria

17

16

(+0.453s in SQ2)

Britain (sprint)

15

16

(+0.120s in Q2)

Britain

15

17

(+0.040s in Q1)

Belgium

15

19

(+0.037s in Q1)

Hungary

18

16

Netherlands (sprint)

18

(+0.142s in SQ1)

16 Netherlands

17

(+0.022s in Q1)

18

(+0.740s in Q1 - engine penalty)

Italy

15

16

Spain

17

(+0.005s in Q1)

13

(+0.372s in Q2)

Azerbaijan

9

20

(+0.949s in Q1)

Bahrain in Malaysia

13

19

Singapore (sprint)

22

(+1.246s in SQ1)

18

(+0.515s in Q1)

Singapore

14

20

(+0.197s in Q1)

United States

19

Arvid Lindblad 7-12

(6-9 without sprints)

Liam Lawson

9

(+1.253s in Q3)

Australia

8

15

(+0.334s in SQ2)

China (sprint) 13

15

(+0.019s in Q2)

China 14

10

Japan

14

(+0.386s in Q2)

16

Miami (sprint)

17

(+0.171s in SQ1)

17

(+0.538s in Q1)

Miami

12

9

Canada (sprint)

DNS

9

Canada

12

(+0.349s in Q2)

15

(+0.777s in Q2)

Monaco

10

11

(+0.255s in Q2)

Barcelona

8

10

(+0.052s in Q3)

Austria

9

10

(+0.440s in SQ3)

Britain (sprint)

9

9

Britain

10

(+0.411s in Q3)

8

Belgium

11

(+0.491s in Q2)

9

Hungary

11

(+0.405s in Q2)

15

(+0.246s in Q2)

Azerbaijan

12

16

(no time - grid penalty)

Bahrain in Malaysia

11

17

(+0.281s in SQ1)

Singapore (sprint)

8

10

(+0.412s in Q3)

Singapore

9

9

United States

10

(No lap time in Q3)

Arvid Lindblad 4-0

(3-0 without sprints)

Yuki Tsunoda 10 Netherlands (sprint)

12

(+0.360s in SQ2)

10 Netherlands

12

(+0.102s in Q2)

10 Italy

17

(+1.028s in Q1)

10

Spain

15

(+0.880s in Q2)

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll 3-18

(2-14 without sprints)

Fernando Alonso DNS Australia

17

20

(+0.570s in SQ1)

China (sprint) 19

21

(+0.792s in Q1)

China 19

22

(+0.274s in Q1)

Japan 21

no lap time

Miami (sprint) not classified

19

(+0.066s in Q1)

Miami 18

18

(+0.594s in SQ1)

Canada (sprint)

16

21

(+0.999s in Q1)

Canada

19

22

(+0.712s in Q1)

Monaco

21

21

Barcelona

22

(+0.057s in Q1)

22

(+0.421s in Q1)

Austria

21

22

(+0.078s in SQ1)

Britain (sprint)

21

21

Britain

22

(+0.162s in Q1)

22

(+0.175s in Q1)

Belgium

21

20

(+0.533s in Q1)

Hungary

16

19

Netherlands (sprint)

22

(+0.623s in SQ1 - active aero failure)

19

(+0.168s in Q1)

Netherlands

18

22

(+0.072s in Q1)

Italy

21

DNS

Spain

18

21

(+0.744s in Q1)

Azerbaijan

19

14

(+0.346s in Q2)

Bahrain in Malaysia

12

18

(+0.702s in SQ1)

Singapore (sprint)

15

19

(+0.723s in Q1)

Singapore 17

18

(+0.437s in Q1)

United States

15

Haas

Esteban Ocon 6-17

(4-13 without sprints)

Oliver Bearman

13

(+0.180s in Q2)

Australia

12

12

(+0.138s in SQ2)

China (sprint) 9

13

(+0.341s in Q2)

China 10

12

Japan

18

(+0.175s in Q1)

18

(+0.631s in SQ1)

Miami (sprint)

13

15

(+0.205s in Q2)

Miami 13

14

Canada (sprint)

15

(+0.269s in SQ2)

17

(+0.396s in Q1)

Canada

16

17

Monaco

19

(+0.092s in Q1)

17

(+0.502s in Q1)

Barcelona

15

15

(+0.294s in Q2)

Austria

13

18

(+0.631s in SQ1)

Britain (sprint)

17

17

(+0.110s in Q1)

Britain

14

18

(+0.688s in Q1)

Belgium

16

15

Hungary

17

(+0.223s in Q1)

15

Netherlands (sprint)

17

(+0.225s in SQ1)

15

Netherlands

20

(+0.282s in Q1)

16

(+0.698s in Q2 - older engine spec)

Italy

12

13

Spain DNS (FP3 crash)

14

(+0.241s in Q2 - yellow flag)

Azerbaijan

11

19

(+0.253s in Q1)

Bahrain in Malaysia

18

16

(+0.945s in SQ2)

Singapore (sprint)

13

13

(+0.415s in Q2)

Singapore

12

17

(+0.356s in Q1)

United States

16

Nico Hulkenberg 12-12

(9-9 without sprints)

Gabriel Bortoleto

11

(+0.082s in Q2)

Australia

10

11 China (sprint)

14

(+0.139s in SQ2)

11 China

16

(+0.611s in Q2 - crash)

13

(+0.397s in Q2)

Japan

9

12

(+0.025s in SQ2)

Miami (sprint)

11

11

Miami

22

(+4,092s in Q1 - brake issue)

11

Canada (sprint)

12

(+0.032 in SQ2)

11

Canada

13

(+0.185s in Q2)

13

Monaco

16

(no lap time in Q2 – Q1 crash)

9

Barcelona

12

(+0.233s in Q2)

14

(+0.318s in Q2)

Austria

12

13

(+0.028s in SQ2)

Britain (sprint)

12

13

(+0.615s in Q2)

Britain

11

14

(+0.589s in Q2 - hydraulic leak)

Belgium

9

10

Hungary

14

(+0.466s in Q2)

14

(+0.830s in SQ2)

Netherlands (sprint)

9

13

(+0.364s in Q2)

Netherlands

9

13

(+0.262s in Q2)

Italy

11

11

Spain

12

(+0.165s in Q2)

18

(+0.121s in Q1)

Azerbaijan

17

17

(+0.864s in Q1)

Bahrain in Malaysia

10

12

Singapore (sprint)

14

(+0.046s in SQ2)

11

Singapore

15

(+0.874s in Q2)

12

United States

13

(+0.533s in Q2)

Pierre Gasly 17-6

(13-4 without sprints)

Franco Colapinto

14

Australia

16

(+0.769s in Q2)

7 China (sprint)

16

(+0.922s in SQ2)

7 China

12

(+0.354s in Q2)

7 Japan

15

(+0.753s in Q210

10

(+0.154s in SQ3)

Miami (sprint)

8

9

(0.048s in Q3)

Miami 8

19

(+1.158s in SQ1)

Canada (sprint) 13

14

(+0.330s in Q2)

Canada 10

9

Monaco

14

(+0.233s in Q2)

14

(+0.070s in Q2)

Barcelona

13

11

Austria

16

(+0.948 in Q2)

11

Britain (sprint)

14

(+0.501s in SQ2)

12

Britain

19

(+0.976s in Q1)

12

Belgium

13

(+0.061s in Q2)

12

Hungary

13

(+0.183s in Q2)

8

Netherlands (sprint)

13

(+0.719s in SQ2)

11

Netherlands

14

(+0.184s in Q2)

1

Italy

8

(+0.434s in Q3)

14

(+0.715s in Q2)

Spain

9

7

Azerbaijan

10

(+0.916s in Q3)

9

Bahrain in Malaysia

15

(no time - grid penalty)

10 Singapore (sprint)

11

(+0.094s in SQ2)

8

Singapore

16

(+1.185s in Q2)

11

United States

14

(+0.642s in Q2)

Sergio Perez 14-9

(10-8 without sprints)

Valtteri Bottas

18

Australia

19

(+0.639s in Q1)

DNS

China (sprint) 21

22

(+1.470s in Q1)

China 20

19

Japan

20

(+0.124s in Q1)

19

Miami (sprint)

20

(+0.571s in SQ1)

21

(+0.338s in Q1)

Miami

20

17

Canada (sprint)

20

(+0.864s in SQ1)

20 Canada

22

(+0.843s in Q1)

18 Monaco

20

(+0.536s in Q1)

19 Barcelona

20

(+0.212s in Q1)

19 Austria

20

(+0.085s in Q1)

19 Britain (sprint)

20

(+0.244s in SQ1)

20

(+0.713s in Q1)

Britain

18

20

(+0.148s in Q1 - deployment issue)

Belgium

19

22

(+0.436s in Q1)

Hungary

21

21

(+0.073s in SQ1)

Netherlands (sprint)

20

22

(+0.229s in Q1)

Netherlands

21

20

(+0.231s in Q1)

Italy

19

19

Spain

20

(+0.098s in Q1)

20

Azerbaijan

22

(+1.632s in Q1 - yellow flag)

22

(+0.322s in Q1)

Bahrain in Malaysia

21

20

Singapore (sprint)

21

(+0.108s in SQ1)

20 Singapore

21

(+0.861s in Q1)

21

United States

22

(+0.090s in Q1)

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes pole with George Russell sixth

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





What would you like to ask Jack Miller?



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



What would you like to ask Jack Miller?





Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Latest news





F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



4 min



F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP





F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes pole with George Russell sixth



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



12 min



F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes pole with George Russell sixth





Sammy Smith wins NASCAR O'Reilly Talladega race with last-lap pass



NASCAR O'Reilly



NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly



Talladega II



20 min



Sammy Smith wins NASCAR O'Reilly Talladega race with last-lap pass





NASCAR Cup title contenders living on a prayer at Talladega



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



1 h



NASCAR Cup title contenders living on a prayer at Talladega

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe