All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 a "closed chapter" for Porsche after failed Red Bull bid

Porsche had been seeking a tie-in with Red Bull before talks broke down

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
Porsche GT Team logo

Porsche’s aspirations to return to Formula 1 are now “a closed chapter”, the marque’s motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach has revealed.

Laudenbach’s assertion that Porsche has no plans for a comeback more than 30 years on from its last engagement as an engine supplier with Footwork in 1991 represent the manufacturer's first comments about an F1 entry since the full unveiling of the 2026 regulations in June.

They follow nearly two years on from the breakdown of its prospective partnership with Red Bull Racing that would have involved it becoming a 50% owner of the team and its new powertrain division

At that stage, in September 2022, Porsche still talked about F1 as “an attractive environment” in the statement announcing that it was no longer pursuing the Red Bull option, but now Laudenbach has now stated that it is “not a topic for us”.

“It is off the table: right now F1 is not a task for us and we are not spending any energy on that," he explained.

“We are only focused on what we do right now, and if you look at it, we have many different activities: we are well-occupied and extremely happy with what we do.”

Laudenbach pointed to Porsche’s wide motorsport portfolio, describing it as “nearly the perfect fit for the brand”.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Andreas Beil

“We are engaged in customer racing from track days, GT4, one-make series up to professional GT racing [in GT3],” he explained.

“On top of that we are racing in the two most important endurance racing series [the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh] with our partner Penske.

“The third part, since electrification of our brand is very important, is our engagement in Formula E, which is the only full-electric series on a high level.

“I think we are really well served.”

Laudenbach also stated that Porsche had no interest in joining the IndyCar Series as an engine supplier.

Volkswagen announced in April 2022 that both its Porsche and Audi brands were pursuing F1 entries and that plans were in the “final evaluation phase”.

For Porsche those evaluations involved a link-up with Red Bull that ultimately foundered because, it said, the partnership it sought based on an “equal footing” could not be achieved.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner subsequently said that there was a “strategic non-alignment” and that the team didn’t want to diminish its “values and virtues”.

The Milton Keynes-based squad subsequently agreed a deal with Ford for 2026 to badge the new 2026 engine produced by Red Bull Powertrains.

Audi announced its intent to enter F1 for the first time in ’26 as an engine supplier in August ’22 and then took a minority stake in Sauber early last year before completing a 100% takeover this spring.

Porsche won a single world championship race during its first stint in F1 for the opening two years of the 1.5-litre formula starting in 1961, with Dan Gurney triumphing at the 1962 French Grand Prix at Rouen driving a Porsche 804.

Porsche was commissioned by McLaren to build the 1.5-litre turbo engine that ran with TAG (Techniques d’Avant Garde) badges and claimed the 1984, ’85 and ’86 world titles.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?
Next article Albon seeing Williams’ long-term F1 progress despite current form

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC

Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC

WEC
Jota announces Cadillac switch for 2025 WEC
WEC considering ban on two-driver Hypercar line-ups from 2025

WEC considering ban on two-driver Hypercar line-ups from 2025

WEC
WEC considering ban on two-driver Hypercar line-ups from 2025
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Interlagos
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Latest news

Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash

Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash
David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing

Indy IndyCar
Madison
David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing
JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee

JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee

F1 Formula 1
JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee
Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

NAS NASCAR Cup
Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

Prime

Discover prime content
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?

25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
25 years on: Was 1999 F1's most exciting season?
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024
The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 2024 F1 half-term driver grades
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia