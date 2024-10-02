F1 abandons Abu Dhabi rookie sprint race idea for 2024

Formula 1's plans to host a rookie sprint race at December's Abu Dhabi's post-season test have been abandoned due to logistical reasons, with the idea set to be revisited in the future.

The concept to hold a 10-car sprint event on the Tuesday after the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looked set for approval, with all major stakeholders in favour of the idea to give rookies more relevant mileage in current F1 cars.

The plans were further fleshed out and then discussed during Wednesday's F1 Commission meeting, but the consensus was that F1 and the FIA would leave themselves with too many logistical headaches to be solved in two months' time.

Therefore, it was agreed to revisit the plans for next year's post-season test, with more time to properly flesh out the concept and the organisational aspect.

"The concept of a “rookie race” to be added to the 2024 post-season test schedule at Abu Dhabi was discussed," a report from the commission meeting stated.

"While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024, and discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025."

The outline of the plan for the Tuesday after Abu Dhabi was for a short qualifying session and then a sprint race involving 10 rookies, fitted around the regular Pirelli test element to the day.

2026 cars to see increased aerodynamic performance

New regulations will come in for 2026 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The F1 Commission also discussed tweaks to the all-new 2026 technical regulations, which were a source of concern from the teams when a first outline was presented in June and was then further refined in the FIA's Technical Advisory Committee.

It was agreed the 2026 cars will get an increase in aerodynamic performance levels compared to the original proposals.

"Following discussions during recent Technical Advisory Committee meetings, and ongoing talks with Formula 1 teams, a number of amendments to the 2026 Technical Regulations in the areas of performance, aerodynamics and safety have been included in the latest iteration of these Regulations," said the statement.

"These involve an increase of the expected aerodynamic performance of the cars following extensive collaboration between the teams and the FIA over the last few months."

The F1 Commission also agreed on the 2026 sporting and financial regulations and confirmed that there will be three separate three-day tests ahead of the 2026 season to help teams get up to speed with their all-new power units, which will be particularly valuable for new engine manufacturers Audi and Red Bull-Ford.

"The 2026 Sporting Regulations have undergone a significant re-vamp, seeking to simplify their structure," the statement said.

"In terms of substance, the 2026 pre-season test schedule will involve three, three-day tests, in recognition of the challenges presented by the new Power Unit Regulations.

"The 2026 Financial Regulations will be an evolution of the current regulatory framework.The objectives of the 2026 regulations are to provide a competitive balance between sporting fairness and financial sustainability."

All changes are still subject to approval by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council, which will gather on 17 October.