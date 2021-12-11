Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1's Abu Dhabi finale Next / F1 drivers front a campaign urging COVID-19 vaccination
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

The UAE plays host to the final round of the 2021 Formula 1 season, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head for the title. Here's how you can watch the all-important Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes on Friday, setting a best lap of 1m23.691s ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen ended up sixth tenths off the pace after failing to improve on his final soft tyre run, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez completing the top five.

What time does qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will begin at 17:00 local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021 
  • Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

20:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

21:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Abu Dhabi throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'25.009
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'25.205 0.196
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'25.355 0.346
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'25.363 0.354
5 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'25.378 0.369
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'25.625 0.616
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'25.822 0.813
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'25.846 0.837
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'25.886 0.877
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'26.007 0.998
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'26.025 1.016
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'26.123 1.114
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'26.189 1.180
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'26.409 1.400
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'26.608 1.599
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'26.676 1.667
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams 1'27.481 2.472
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'27.487 2.478
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'27.698 2.689
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'28.305 3.296
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'23.691
2 France Esteban Ocon
1'24.034 0.343
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'24.083 0.392
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'24.332 0.641
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'24.400 0.709
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'24.495 0.804
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'24.532 0.841
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'24.557 0.866
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
1'24.844 1.153
10 France Pierre Gasly
1'24.940 1.249
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'24.959 1.268
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
1'25.108 1.417
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'25.153 1.462
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'25.195 1.504
15 Canada Lance Stroll
1'25.385 1.694
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
1'25.440 1.749
17 United Kingdom George Russell
1'25.549 1.858
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'25.687 1.996
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'25.784 2.093
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
1'26.336 2.645
View full results
Dec 5, 2021
