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F1 Academy champion Alisha Palmowski reveals key lesson from Max Verstappen

The Red Bull junior says Max Verstappen’s mentality helped her develop across race weekends

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 4:35 PM

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Alisha Palmowski, Campos Racing

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images





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Alisha Palmowski says the biggest lesson of her F1 Academy title year came from simply watching four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen at work.

The Briton, who races for Campos Racing as part of Red Bull's junior programme, clinched the 2026 F1 Academy title in Austin, with one round still to run in the all-female racing series.

Palmowski made her F1 Academy debut as the wildcard entry in Qatar in 2024. She subsequently signed a full-time contract with Campos Racing for the 2025 season as the Red Bull-supported driver. Both Campos and Red Bull retained the 20-year-old for 2026.

Being part of the Milton Keynes outfit has given Palmowski access to its star driver across race weekends, and she says the Dutchman has always been quick to help.

"I think it's a really mentally challenging sport, more than a lot of people realise, and I think that's what I admire most about Max," she told talkSPORT.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"You know, his mentality, his aggression and his never-give-up attitude. I think anything can happen in a race, but Max is always able to extract 110% out of the car, and that's something that I really admire.

"And I'm not comparing myself to Max in the sense that I'm saying I'm on his level, but I definitely admire and look up to him, and wish that one day I'll be anywhere near him."

In addition to her time in F1 Academy, Palmowski has raced in the Ginetta Junior Championship and the GB4 Championship. She took part in the 2024 Formula E women's test, driving for Envision Racing. Palmowski is yet to confirm what she will do in 2027.

The 2026 F1 Academy season will conclude in Las Vegas, where it will feature as part of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

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