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Guenther Steiner "wouldn't discount" F1-MotoGP double-header within five years

Guenther Steiner believes a one-off joint F1 and MotoGP race weekend could become a reality within the next five years

Lydia Mee
Published:
Cars line up on the grid for the race start.

Cars line up on the grid for the race start.

Photo by: Mark Thompson - Getty Images

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes a joint race weekend featuring both F1 and MotoGP could become a reality within the next five years, identifying venues such as Silverstone as potential hosts for a historic one-off event.

Speculation surrounding potential collaboration between F1 and MotoGP has grown following Liberty Media's acquisition of MotoGP. Steiner, who owns the KTM Tech3 MotoGP and Moto3 team, discussed the possibility of a joint race weekend during an appearance on the Up To Speed podcast.

"I think we will get there. There are some racetracks where you can do it; there are not many. Silverstone could do it," Steiner explained when asked if the potential double-header could ever happen.

"As a one-off, it would be cool. Saying a one-off, just for a special event, if there is an anniversary of anything, it would be cool to do it."

Steiner acknowledged that logistical complexities and differing calendar commitments rule out an imminent collaboration, but that it could come to fruition in the next five years.

Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

"But will it happen in the next one to two years? Maybe not. But maybe in the next five years? I wouldn't discount it. And I think it's actually a good idea to do it just to see, because F1 is obviously the pinnacle of motorsport and MotoGP is the pinnacle in motorbikes. 

"So, it would be cool to have a one-off as a celebration. But I'm not the chairman or the CEO of Liberty Media, so I have no vote in it."

Steiner mentioned Silverstone as a potential host circuit for the event, but others that host both F1 and MotoGP include Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya (Spain), the Red Bull Ring (Austria), Circuit of The Americas (United States), the Losail International Circuit (Qatar) and the Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia).

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