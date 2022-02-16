Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher Next / Red Bull lands record $150m cryptocurrency sponsorship deal
Formula 1 News

F1 and Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season 4 release date

Formula 1 and Netflix have confirmed the release date for the latest season of the critically-acclaimed Drive to Survive docu-series.

F1 and Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season 4 release date
Luke Smith
By:

Recapping the dramatic 2021 season and the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, season four of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will hit screens on 11 March.

The 10-episode series will drop just nine days before the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Offering unprecedented access, Season 4 will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date,” a statement from F1 and Netflix reads.

“Get ready to delve into fierce team rivalries, unexpected podiums, and the intense title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull as the pressure reaches an all-time high both on and off the grid.”

The series will once again be produced by Box to Box Films, with Academy Award-winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) as executive producers.

The success of the first three seasons of Drive to Survive has helped lift F1’s global profile and drive audiences across the world, enjoying particular success in the United States.

Season three was the most-watched show on Netflix upon its release last year, and achieved the rare feat of outperforming the first season in terms of viewership.

Camera crews were embedded with teams across the course of the 2021 season once again, catching behind-the-scenes footage and covering many of the off-track stories.

This will be the first season of Drive to Survive to profile a championship showdown, taking place between Verstappen and Hamilton in Abu Dhabi before its dramatic and controversial ending.

But Verstappen is not set to be directly featured in the series heavily after revealing last October that he was not giving any more interviews for Netflix as it “faked rivalries”.

The success of the series has also led to some concerns about the balance between entertainment and sport for F1, particularly in the wake of the last-lap shootout to decide the championship in Abu Dhabi.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher
Previous article

Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher
Next article

Red Bull lands record $150m cryptocurrency sponsorship deal

Red Bull lands record $150m cryptocurrency sponsorship deal
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher

All the F1 launch dates in 2022
Formula 1

All the F1 launch dates in 2022

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

Red Bull lands record $150m cryptocurrency sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lands record $150m cryptocurrency sponsorship deal

F1 and Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season 4 release date
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 and Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season 4 release date

Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher

What sets the Williams FW44 apart from its F1 2022 rivals so far
Formula 1 Formula 1

What sets the Williams FW44 apart from its F1 2022 rivals so far

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.