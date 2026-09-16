F1 announces 2027 calendar - with Monaco among 10 sprint races

F1 has unveiled its 24-race calendar for the 2027 season, increasing the number of sprint weekends to 10, as it kicks off the season in Bahrain and finishes in Abu Dhabi.

The 2027 season is slated to get underway on 14 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which returns to its usual opener slot as a double-header with Saudi Arabia, while Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix becomes the third event on the calendar.

Following events in Japan and China, F1 heads to Miami and Montreal in May. The two events remain three weeks apart, but Canada's 23 May date means the race won't clash with IndyCar's Indy 500.

F1 first heads to Europe with the Monaco Grand Prix on 6 June, which will intriguingly receive a sprint race for the first time despite its tight street circuit not allowing any overtaking. It's understood F1 is keen to lean into Monaco's qualifying spectacle by offering two separate qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Portugal returns to the calendar for the first time since 2021 with a race at the Algarve circuit in Portimao, taking place on 20 June. The British Grand Prix follows on 4 July at Silverstone, followed by rounds in Austria, Belgium and Hungary, the latter bookending the first half of the season on 1 August.

Bahrain is scheduled to host both pre-season testing and the 2027 season opener Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

After the summer break, action continues in Italy on 5 September, followed by Madrid. Alongside Portugal, Turkey also returns to the calendar on 3 October, as the middle leg of a triple-header with Baku and Singapore.

Another triple-header follows in the Americas with Austin, Mexico and Brazil, while the Las Vegas Grand Prix becomes a standalone race on 20 November.

The season is scheduled to close with a double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, both featuring a sprint format.

Monaco one of 10 rounds to organise a sprint race

Monaco is one of 10 sprint races on the calendar, up from six, as F1 management was keen to expand its number for commercial reasons. Bahrain, Australia, Japan, and Abu Dhabi are also set for a sprint debut, while the format returns to Canada, Britain, Italy, Brazil and Qatar.

"Due to the continued success and strong demand for the format, the number of Sprint events has increased from six to ten for 2027, delivering even more competitive action across the season for fans, promoters, broadcasters, and partners," F1 said in a statement.

"Since the Sprint was introduced in 2021, the data shows that total viewership of Sprint weekends is 12% higher than non-Sprint weekends, Sprint Qualifying is up to three times more popular with fans than Free Practice, 82% of attendees at Sprint weekends say it adds value to their ticket, and 75% of F1 fans believe Sprint events add greater value to a season’s calendar."

Portugal will return to the F1 calendar in 2027 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pre-season testing reverts to a single four-day test in Bahrain from 24-27 February.

As for the conclusion of the 2026 season, F1 is adamant Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as scheduled until further notice. However, Motorsport.com understands preparations are ongoing in Imola to host the season finale on the Abu Dhabi weekend in the likely scenario that neither Middle Eastern race can take place given the ongoing conflict in the region.

F2 has already added an additional race to its Baku schedule, an indication that the single-seater series is aiming to bolster the end of its season.

“The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1," said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali. "We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special."

“The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added. "With twenty-four Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Türkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards."

2027 F1 Calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit 12-14 March Bahrain (Sprint) Sakhir 19-21 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah 2-4 April Australia (Sprint) Melbourne 9-11 April Japan (Sprint) Suzuka 16-18 April China Shanghai 30 April – 2 May Miami Miami 21-23 May Canada (Sprint) Montreal 4-6 June Monaco (Sprint) Monte-Carlo 18-20 June Portugal Algarve 2-4 July Great Britain (Sprint) Silverstone 9-11 July Austria Red Bull Ring 23-25 July Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 30 July – 1 August Hungary Hungaroring 3-5 September Italy (Sprint) Monza 10-12 September Spain Madring 24-26 September Azerbaijan Baku 1-3 October Turkey* Istanbul* 8-10 October Singapore Marina Bay 22-24 October United States Austin 29-31 October Mexico Mexico City 5-7 November Brazil (Sprint) Sao Paulo 18-20 November Las Vegas Las Vegas 3-5 December Qatar (Sprint) Losail 10-12 December Abu Dhabi (Sprint) Yas Marina

*Subject to FIA circuit homologation