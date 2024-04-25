F1 announces 24/7 streaming channel in the US

The so-called Formula 1 Channel is set to be a 24/7 streaming channel for US viewers to access race replays and highlights from F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy.

It will also feature evergreen content such as reruns of classic grands prix and racing documentaries.

The new channel, which is subscription-free but supported by advertising, is set to go on air before next week's Miami Grand Prix, the first of three US rounds on the 2024 calendar.

F1 says the channel will be operated by its partner C15 Studio and distributed through platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, and Pluto TV.

"The Formula 1 Channel is the latest development by F1 designed to further evolve and elevate our content experience for fans," said Ian Holmes, F1's Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1.

"This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fanbase and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming, which aims to showcase the drama of F1.

"Together with C15 Studio, we hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry-leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, chase the pack at the start Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The content of F1's round-the-clock streaming service is curated to stay well clear of its rights holder ESPN, whose current deal to broadcast F1 in the country runs until the end of 2025. F1 also operates its direct-to-consumer F1 TV service in the US.

For that reason, coverage on the most recent race weekend will be available with a five-day delay on the Formula 1 Channel.

In its statement F1 added the creation of its own FAST channel, which stands for free ad-supported streaming television, "reflects the latest television trends amongst fans in the USA".

F1's owner Liberty Media has made significant efforts to grow the series in the country since its acquisition in 2017, with Miami and Las Vegas joining Austin on the calendar in recent years alongside a major marketing and social media push.