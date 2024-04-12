All Series
Formula 1

Australia to host 2025 F1 opener as 24-round calendar revealed

The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the 2025 Formula 1 season as part of a restructured schedule prompted by Ramadan.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

With Ramadan estimated to take place from 1 March 1 to 30 March next year, that has ruled out F1 from starting the season with the Middle Eastern events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that have hosted early rounds recently.

Instead, Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit will begin the F1 campaign on 16 March, with a back-to-back scheduled with China on 23 March.

There will then be a two-week gap before the season resumes at Suzuka for the Japanese GP on 6 April, which will continue to have the spring date that it shifted to this year.

Bahrain (13 April) and Saudi Arabia (20 April) will then follow as back-to-backs before a short gap to the Miami Grand Prix on 4 May.

F1’s European season will then kick off 18 May, for the start of a triple header that include Monaco (25 May) and Spain (1 June).

Following the Canadian Grand Prix on 15 June, there will be a back-to-back in Austria (29 June) and Britain (6 July), before another double header in Belgium (27 July) and Hungary (3 August) marks the final races before the summer break.

F1 will return to action with the Dutch GP on 31 August, with the season being rounded off with a similar schedule to this year.

The final run of races will feature two triple headers in USA, Mexico and Brazil, before Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi bring the 2025 season to a close on December 7.

2025 F1 calendar:

Date Country Venue
14-16 March Australia Melbourne
21-23 March China Shanghai
4-6 April Japan Suzuka
11-13 April Bahrain Sakhir
18-20 April Saudi Arabia Jeddah
2-4 May USA Miami
16-18 May Italy Imola
23-25 May Monaco Monaco
30 May – 1 June Spain Barcelona
13-15 June Canada Montreal
27-29 June Austria Spielberg
4-6 July United Kingdom Silverstone
25-27 July Belgium Spa
1-3 August Hungary Budapest
29-31 August Netherlands Zandvoort
5-7 September Italy Monza
19-21 September Azerbaijan Baku
3-5 October Singapore Singapore
17-19 October USA Austin
24-26 October Mexico Mexico City
7-9 November Brazil São Paulo
20-22 November USA Las Vegas
28-30 November Qatar Lusail
5-7 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

 

