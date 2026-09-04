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F1 announces plans for huge 2027 season launch in Milan

Formula 1 will stage a three-day season launch event in Milan in February 2027, featuring all 11 teams, 22 drivers and live entertainment

Lydia Mee
Published:
F1 75 show

F1 75 show

Photo by: Getty Images

Formula 1 has announced plans for a three-day season launch event in Italy, with F1 Live Milan scheduled to take place from 18-20 February 2027.

The focal point of the schedule will be F1 The Show, which is set for the evening of 18 February and will be similar to the F1 75 event, held in London in 2025. The London edition drew in an audience of 7.5 million live viewers.

F1 The Show will bring together the whole grid of 11 teams and 22 drivers as well as entertainment and music acts.

Activities and events for the remainder of the three-day schedule are yet to be confirmed but will be part of the Milan Fan Festival.

"We are always thinking big and pushing boundaries, and F1 Live Milan is going to be an incredible experience created with our fans at its heart. We want them to feel that they are not simply watching the sport, but they are truly immersed in it," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"It is an important part of our ongoing ambition to bring Formula 1 closer to fans than ever before, giving them the chance to see their heroes up close and experience the energy, innovation, and emotion that make Formula 1 so unique.

 

"As F1 continues to reach new audiences around the world, racing will always be our soul – but we also want to create unforgettable experiences that bring the excitement of Formula 1 to life on an even bigger scale and continue to explore what is possible.

"Building on the extraordinary success of F1 75 in London, F1 Live Milan will transform the city into a Formula 1 festival for three unforgettable days, bringing people together from across the globe to celebrate everything they love about our sport.

"I know my fellow Italians will offer a fantastic welcome to fans travelling to F1 Live Milan and I cannot wait to see the city come to life with Formula 1 energy, creating memories that will last a lifetime."

More details about the event are expected in the coming months and tickets will go on sale later this year.

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