F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3

Red Bull's Max Verstappen edged Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in Saturday's third free practice session for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
After Friday's rain-affected FP2, Saturday's final practice session predominantly took place on a dry Albert Park circuit despite the threatening Melbourne clouds, although a morning drizzle had further washed away the rubber that had been built up over the weekend.

Due to the Friday disruptions most teams wasted little time taking to the track to get both their high fuel and qualifying runs in.

World champion Verstappen opened his account with a 1m19.664s on medium tyres and after briefly being deposed by Ferrari man Carlos Sainz's soft-tyre effort the Dutchman reclaimed his early P1 with a 1m18.741s.

Verstappen's time, the only medium lap from the frontrunners, was soon bested by the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque went top with a 1m18.731s on softs, which he then filed down to a 1m.18.691s.

The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez remained in the garage for the opening stages as the Mexican's mechanics worked on the rear of his RB19. Following Friday's messy sessions, the loss of track time was even more costly for Perez than usual.

After the 15-minute mark, times took another tumble with Fernando Alonso setting a 1m18.329s in his soft-shod Aston Martin, which was instantly improved upon with a 1m18.127s fired in by Sainz.

Fortunately for Perez, his mechanical issue was resolved so he could join the session after 20 minutes, but he fumed as he was nearly put into the wall on his first push lap by the cruising Haas of Nico Hulkenberg.

The session was briefly red-flagged just past the halfway mark for a large piece of debris from Nyck De Vries's AlphaTauri sidepod, which landed near the racing line near the fast Turn 9 kink, but after three minutes the action continued uninterrupted until the chequered flag.

The rapidly improving track conditions led to a barrage of fast times in the final 10 minutes, before a drizzle near Turn 1 intensified and caused the likes of Perez and Leclerc to run wide.

Alonso briefly grabbed top with a 1m17.727s, only for the following car of Verstappen to demote him with a 1m17.565s. Alpine's Esteban Ocon also utilised the improved track conditions to move up the order, taking third 0.373s behind Verstappen and 0.017s ahead of Mercedes man George Russell.

The second Alpine of Pierre Gasly was fifth, followed by Perez, who saw two of his hot laps ruined by locking up under braking and taking to the run-off. Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, who was blocked on his final flyer, followed in seventh and eighth, while Aston's Lance Stroll and Zhou rounded out the top 10.

Hulkenberg was 11th for Haas ahead of Williams man Alex Albon and Leclerc, who didn't get a final lap in. Local favourite Oscar Piastri was 14th for McLaren, following by the second Alfa of Valtteri Bottas and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda.

Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) were next up, with De Vries and Lando Norris propping up the timesheets.

Norris only ran 12 laps, sitting out the last part of the session with a clutch problem on his McLaren.

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
24 1'17.565 244.966
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
26 1'17.727 0.162 0.162 244.455
3 France Esteban Ocon
23 1'17.938 0.373 0.211 243.793
4 United Kingdom George Russell
23 1'17.955 0.390 0.017 243.740
5 France Pierre Gasly
23 1'18.094 0.529 0.139 243.306
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
18 1'18.123 0.558 0.029 243.216
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
29 1'18.127 0.562 0.004 243.204
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
25 1'18.138 0.573 0.011 243.169
9 Canada Lance Stroll
22 1'18.198 0.633 0.060 242.983
10 China Zhou Guanyu
20 1'18.330 0.765 0.132 242.573
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
24 1'18.410 0.845 0.080 242.326
12 Thailand Alex Albon
21 1'18.553 0.988 0.143 241.885
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
28 1'18.691 1.126 0.138 241.460
14 Australia Oscar Piastri
21 1'18.713 1.148 0.022 241.393
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
24 1'18.809 1.244 0.096 241.099
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
22 1'18.901 1.336 0.092 240.818
17 United States Logan Sargeant
20 1'18.947 1.382 0.046 240.677
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
26 1'19.056 1.491 0.109 240.346
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
23 1'19.092 1.527 0.036 240.236
20 United Kingdom Lando Norris
12 1'19.146 1.581 0.054 240.072
