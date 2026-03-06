Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 Australian GP: Saturday Qualifying schedule, Weather, and How to Watch

Everything you need to know ahead of qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Michael Banovsky
Edited:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

Formula 1’s first qualifying session of 2026 for the Australian Grand Prix is only hours away, as teams prepare to fight for pole position at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit.

This season-opening round marks the debut of Formula 1’s sweeping 2026 regulations, featuring major changes to both chassis design and power unit architecture. 

After two practice sessions, both Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the hometown hero, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, led the times in FP1 and FP2 respectively, with Mercedes looking particularly strong in longer runs.

 

Still, the order is not certain as teams are still working to understand the true competitive order under the new rules.

Twenty-two cars will qualify, including two new teams, Audi (formerly Sauber) and the new U.S. team Cadillac, making its Formula 1 race weekend debut in Australia.

Saturday’s running begins with the final practice session before teams turn their focus to qualifying, where the first pole position of the new Formula 1 era will be decided.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

How can I watch the F1 Australian GP?

Lando Norris, McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Lando Norris, McLaren, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region, with some changes for 2026.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the season. Coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW.

In the United States, Apple TV has taken over as Formula 1’s primary broadcast partner for 2026, with all sessions available on the platform following a new multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live text commentary of every session, including qualifying.

F1 Australian GP schedule

Free Practice 3

Local time Your time
Event Date
Australian GP
FP3

Qualifying

Local time Your time
Event Date
Australian GP
QU

Race

Local time Your time
Event Date
Australian GP
RACE

 

What is the weather forecast for Australian GP qualifying?

Saturday 7 March: Free Practice 3 and Qualifying

Conditions in Melbourne are expected to remain dry but slightly cooler compared to Friday.

For Free Practice 3, temperatures are forecast to be around 17C, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain.

Later for qualifying, the temperature will increase to 20C as winds are expected to increase slightly to around 14 km/h, with gusts at 22 km/h, dropping humidity levels to below 70%. Though overcast conditions are expected, rain remains unlikely.

These stable conditions should allow teams to focus on maximizing performance as they battle for the first pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

All F1 2026 Teams and Drivers

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton
Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

 

