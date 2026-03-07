Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 Australian GP: Sunday race schedule, weather, and how to watch

All the information you need to know before the 2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Michael Banovsky
Edited:
Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1’s first race of 2026, is expected to be one of the most-watched F1 races in recent memory. 

New rules, new cars, new teams, new drivers: this isn’t an event to miss and will set the stage for the remaining 23 races this year. For the first time in a decade, a larger grid of 22 cars will contest the Australian GP.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 Australian GP starting grid

After qualifying, rivals were left reeling as Mercedes finally unleashed its true pace, with George Russell claiming pole position with a 1m18.518 lap, and Kimi Antonelli just behind on a 1m18.811. A career-best qualifying result of third for Isack Hadjar salvages something for Red Bull, after Max Verstappen ended in the barriers on his first flying lap of Q1.

The extreme rear locking that caught out the four-time world champion showed the difficult characteristics of the 2026 cars, with several drivers having issues, notably Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto who qualified inside the top 10 but was forced to abandon his car and Q3 attempt when he stopped on pit entry at the end of Q2. Read our full qualifying report here.

Q3

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 22

1'18.518

S 241.992
2
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+0.293

1'18.811

0.293 S 241.093
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 19

+0.785

1'19.303

0.492 S 239.597
View full results

When is the F1 Australian GP?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

  • Date: Sunday 8 March
  • Start time: 4am GMT/3pm local time
Local time Your time
Event Date
Australian GP
RACE

The 2026 F1 season opener, the Australian GP, starts at 4 AM GMT, 3 PM local time, 11 PM EST and 8 PM PST on Sunday 8 March.

How can I watch the F1 Australian GP?

 

There are some changes to know of for the 2026 season. Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region, with new choices in the US.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the season. Coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and highlights will be broadcast free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV has taken over as Formula 1’s primary broadcast partner for 2026, with all sessions available on the platform following a new multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live text commentary of every session, including qualifying.

How can I listen to the F1 Australian GP on the radio? 

Through the entire 2026 Formula 1 season, races, qualifying, and pre- and post-show commentary is available on BBC Radio 5 for free. 

On Satellite radio, SiriusXM has live coverage of every 2026 race, broadcasting the live BBC radio feed on satellite channels 160/205.

What is the weather forecast for Australian GP qualifying?

Sunday 8 March: Race

For the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, conditions in Melbourne are expected to be sunny, warm and dry.

A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted, with temperatures around 23C, and no chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 15 km/h, with gusts of up to 25 km/h.

For fans, teams, and drivers, these are as close to ideal conditions as possible for the opening race of the 2026 Formula 1 season. 

