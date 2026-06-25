F1 Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads to the Red Bull Ring this weekend with the title fight tightened after Lewis Hamilton’s breakthrough Ferrari win at the Barcelona grand prix.

Hamilton’s victory, combined with kimi Antonelli’s late retirement, cut into the Mercedes driver’s championship lead and gave Ferrari fresh momentum heading to Austria. Antonelli still leads the standings, but Hamilton is now 41 points behind, with George Russell also closing after finishing second in Barcelona.

The Austrian GP gives Mercedes an immediate chance to respond after Antonelli’s costly retirement, while Ferrari arrives with its strongest result of the season behind it. McLaren and Red Bull will also look for answers at a short, fast circuit where small gaps can quickly change the competitive picture.

The Red Bull Ring is one of Formula 1’s most compact laps, combining long straights, heavy braking zones and a fast final sector. With hot weather expected across the weekend, Friday practice should offer an early read on pace, tyre life and how well teams can keep their cars in the right operating window.

Friday brings two practice sessions, with FP1 followed by FP2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Austrian GP.

Read Also: Formula 1 Five things to look out for at the F1 Austrian GP

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Austrian GP weekend.

F1 Austrian GP Friday schedule

Times local to Austria:

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 1 — 12:30pm BST

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 2 — 4:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 1 — 7:30am ET

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 2 — 11:00am ET

F1 Austrian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Austria:

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, June 26 — Free Practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, June 27 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 27 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Austrian GP Friday weather forecast

Kerb detail Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

As the FIA declares Heat Hazard ahead of this weekend's running, expect Friday to be hot, sunny and dry at the Red Bull Ring, making it a demanding but straightforward day for teams and drivers.

With little rain risk, the focus should be on how the cars behave in the heat, particularly teams like Cadillac with upgraded parts. The short lap means traffic can also become a factor, especially once teams start preparing qualifying runs later in practice.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to get even hotter, so the weekend could become as much about managing temperatures and tyres as outright pace.

Read Also: Formula 1 FIA declares Heat Hazard for F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian GP track facts

* Circuit: Red Bull Ring

* Location: Austria

* Event: Austrian GP

* Circuit type: permanent road course

* Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

* Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and grand prix qualifying

* Race: Sunday, June 28

* The Red Bull Ring is a short, fast Formula 1 lap, with long straights, heavy braking zones and a final sector where traffic and track limits can quickly become important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Austrian GP - Thursday