F1 Austrian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast at the Red Bull Ring, and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix with Kimi Antonelli back on top after a perfect Friday at the Red Bull Ring.

The Mercedes championship leader topped both practice sessions in extreme heat, beating McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in FP2. Reliability issues also shaped the opening day, with Sergio Perez stopping due to an overheating Cadillac and others reporting problems in the hot conditions.

Saturday brings final practice and qualifying on one of the shortest laps of the season, where small gaps, traffic and track limits can quickly decide the grid. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Austrian GP.

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is broadcasting the entire Austrian GP weekend—and grand prix—free for viewers in the U.S. as a one-race promotion.

Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Austrian GP weekend.

F1 Austrian GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Austria:

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST

Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET

Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Austrian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Austria:

Friday, June 26 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, June 26 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, June 27 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 27 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, June 28 — 2026 Austrian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Austrian GP Saturday weather forecast

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Saturday is expected to be even hotter at the Red Bull Ring, with dry and sunny conditions for final practice and qualifying.

With the FIA declaring a Heat Hazard for the weekend, teams will have to manage the conditions carefully as track temperatures rise. The heat could make tyre preparation more difficult, while traffic may also become a factor on one of the shortest laps of the season.

Sunday is forecast to stay hot and dry for the grand prix, so cooling, tyre life and driver management will remain crucial throughout the weekend.

Read Also: Formula 1 Five things to look out for at the F1 Austrian GP

Austrian GP track facts

* Circuit: Red Bull Ring

* Location: Austria

* Event: Austrian GP

* Circuit type: permanent road course

* Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

* Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and grand prix qualifying

* Race: Sunday, June 28

* The Red Bull Ring is a short, fast Formula 1 lap, with long straights, heavy braking zones and a final sector where traffic and track limits can quickly become important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Austrian GP - Friday