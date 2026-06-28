F1 Austrian GP drivers' parade ditches traditional lorry for team-liveried KTM X-Bows
The Austrian Grand Prix drivers’ parade featured team-liveried KTM X-Bows
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
The 2026 Austrian Grand Prix drivers' parade moved away from the traditional flatbed lorry format, opting instead for a fleet of bespoke KTM X-Bows wrapped in the liveries of each of the current Formula 1 teams.
Ahead of the race at the Red Bull Ring, the 22 drivers were chauffeured around the 4.318km Styrian circuit in the Austrian-manufactured cars.
The KTM X-Bow is the motorcycle manufacturer's premier four-wheeled track vehicle. First introduced in 2008, the ultra-lightweight sports car is built around a Dallara-designed carbon fibre monocoque and is powered by a rear-mounted, turbocharged Audi engine.
For the outing ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, each KTM X-Bow was wrapped to match the 2026 livery of its passenger's respective F1 team.
Interestingly, the Red Bull Ring hosts a KTM X-Bow driving experience. Assuming those used during the drivers' parade are of the same specification as the driving experience models, the X-Bow accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds. It produces 330 horsepower and has a kerb weight of just 790kg, resulting in an daunting power-to-weight ratio.
"That KTM is awesome think LN1 should get one," one Lando Norris fan wrote on X, while others argued that the drivers should have been allowed to race the KTM X-Bows.
"It could have been like the LEGO race!" one fan commented, referring to the life-sized LEGO cars driven during the drivers' parade at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The LEGO Group partnered with F1 to deliver 10 bespoke, team-liveried cars - one for each garage on the grid. The chaotic pre-race moment quickly became a fan favourite.
Mercedes' George Russell will start the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc beside him in second. Leclerc's team-mate Lewis Hamilton and championship leader Kimi Antonelli complete the second row, starting from third and fourth, respectively.
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