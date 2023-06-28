F1 Austrian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ESPN
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Austrian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 2 July at 9.00am ET at the Red Bull Ring near Spielberg.
This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session, and the sprint event happens on Saturday after a sprint shootout qualifying.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
What happened in last year’s Austrian Grand Prix?
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc scored victory despite suffering issues in the late stages with his car.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the sprint race after taking pole position, during a Q3 session in which both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed.
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Austrian GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 30 June
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
7:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
10.55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 1 July
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Sprint Shootout:
|
5:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Sprint Race:
|
10:25am ET
|
ESPN
|
Ted’s Sprint Notebook:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 2 July
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
7:30am ET
|
ESPN
|
Race:
|
9.00am ET
|
ESPN
|
Checkered Flag:
|
11:00am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race Replay:
|
7:00pm ET
|
ESPNews
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
Related video
Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact
Red Bull’s downwash sidepods not why it is dominating F1, says Allison
Latest news
Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"
Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring" Ocon: New Alpine F1 investor Ryan Reynolds is "inspiring"
Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar
Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar Formula E could add another North America race to 2024 calendar
Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season
Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season Lowes to remain with Kawasaki in 2024 WSBK season
Ferrari brings revised F1 front wing to Austrian Grand Prix
Ferrari brings revised F1 front wing to Austrian Grand Prix Ferrari brings revised F1 front wing to Austrian Grand Prix
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.