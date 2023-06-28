Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 Austrian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ESPN

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Austrian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
Plane flying over the starting grid

When is the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 2 July at 9.00am ET at the Red Bull Ring near Spielberg.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session, and the sprint event happens on Saturday after a sprint shootout qualifying.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

What happened in last year’s Austrian Grand Prix?

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc scored victory despite suffering issues in the late stages with his car.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the sprint race after taking pole position, during a Q3 session in which both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Austrian GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 30 June

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

7:25am ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

10.55am ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

1:00pm ET

ESPN3

 

Saturday 1 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Sprint Shootout:

5:55am ET

ESPN2

Sprint Race:

10:25am ET

ESPN

Ted’s Sprint Notebook:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

 

Sunday 2 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday

7:30am ET

ESPN

Race:

9.00am ET

ESPN

Checkered Flag:

11:00am ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

7:00pm ET

ESPNews

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
