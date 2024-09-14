F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 15 September. Here's how you can watch the 17th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari's third pole position of the year in Baku on Saturday, with his team-mate Carlos Sainz aso qualifying a strong third behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Sergio Perez was fourth in the lead Red Bull, while championship leader Max Verstappen ended up sixth behind George Russell's Mercedes.
Verstappen's closest rival in the title race, McLaren driver Lando Norris, qualified down in 17th after a confusion over yellow flags in Q1.
What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?
The Azerbaijan GP will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at Baku City Circuit
- Date: Sunday, 15 September, 2024
- Start time: 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST / 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:30
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|01:30
|
18:30
|17:30
|
14:00
|Quali
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|22:00
|
21:00
|
17:30
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN / ESPN3
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'41.365
|213.197
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.321
1'41.686
|212.524
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.440
1'41.805
|212.276
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.448
1'41.813
|212.259
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.509
1'41.874
|212.132
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.658
1'42.023
|211.822
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.924
1'42.289
|211.271
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.004
1'42.369
|211.106
|9
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.165
1'42.530
|210.775
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.494
1'42.859
|210.101
|11
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.603
1'42.968
|209.878
|12
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.670
1'43.035
|209.742
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.814
1'43.179
|209.449
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.826
1'43.191
|209.425
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+2.039
1'43.404
|208.993
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+2.182
1'43.547
|208.705
|17
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+2.244
1'43.609
|208.580
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.253
1'43.618
|208.562
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+3.139
1'44.504
|206.793
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.881
1'44.246
|207.305
|View full results
