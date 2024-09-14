All Series

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 15 September. Here's how you can watch the 17th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari's third pole position of the year in Baku on Saturday, with his team-mate Carlos Sainz aso qualifying a strong third behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Sergio Perez was fourth in the lead Red Bull, while championship leader Max Verstappen ended up sixth behind George Russell's Mercedes.

Verstappen's closest rival in the title race, McLaren driver Lando Norris, qualified down in 17th after a confusion over yellow flags in Q1.

What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The Azerbaijan GP will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at Baku City Circuit

  • Date: Sunday, 15 September, 2024
  • Start time: 11:00 GMT  / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST  / 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT  / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

 17:30

14:00
Quali

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN / ESPN3
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'41.365

213.197
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.321

1'41.686

212.524
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.440

1'41.805

212.276
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.448

1'41.813

212.259
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.509

1'41.874

212.132
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.658

1'42.023

211.822
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.924

1'42.289

211.271
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.004

1'42.369

211.106
9 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.165

1'42.530

210.775
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.494

1'42.859

210.101
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari

+1.603

1'42.968

209.878
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.670

1'43.035

209.742
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.814

1'43.179

209.449
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.826

1'43.191

209.425
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+2.039

1'43.404

208.993
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+2.182

1'43.547

208.705
17 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+2.244

1'43.609

208.580
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.253

1'43.618

208.562
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+3.139

1'44.504

206.793
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.881

1'44.246

207.305
View full results

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
