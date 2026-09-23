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F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

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F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, plus the full Baku schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Williams pit crew

Williams pit crew

Photo by: Igor Ivanko / AFP via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Baku this week for an unusually early Azerbaijan GP weekend, with all of the on-track action shifted forward by a day.

Free practice begins on Thursday, qualifying takes place on Friday and the grand prix itself will be held on Saturday. The change was requested because Azerbaijan marks Remembrance Day on Sunday, September 27.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Baku firmly in control of the championship after winning the last two races. The Mercedes driver holds an 81-point advantage over team-mate George Russell with Azerbaijan hosting round 15 of the 2026 season.

This year also marks 10 years since Formula 1 first raced on the streets of Baku. The circuit joined the calendar as the European Grand Prix in 2016 before becoming the Azerbaijan GP the following year, and its combination of tight street sections and a very long main straight should once again put energy deployment high on the agenda.

Thursday brings free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of the Azerbaijan GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Azerbaijan GP weekend.

F1 Azerbaijan GP Thursday schedule

Times local to Baku:

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm AZT

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm AZT

For UK viewers:

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 1 — 9:30am BST

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 2 — 1:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 1 — 4:30am ET

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 2 — 8:00am ET

F1 Azerbaijan GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Baku:

  • Thursday, September 24 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm AZT
  • Thursday, September 24 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm AZT
  • Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm AZT
  • Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm AZT
  • Saturday, September 26 — 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — 3:00pm AZT

Azerbaijan GP Thursday weather forecast

Thursday is expected to be mild and mostly sunny to partly cloudy in Baku, with temperatures between roughly 22C and 25C.

Rain is unlikely, which should give teams stable conditions for the opening two practice sessions. Wind could be a bigger factor, with breezes coming in from the Caspian Sea and potentially becoming more noticeable between the buildings through Baku’s narrower sections.

Friday is expected to remain dry and sunny for final practice and qualifying, although stronger winds could make conditions more difficult.

Saturday is currently forecast to be clear for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with temperatures around 24C at the start of the race.

Azerbaijan GP track facts

  • Circuit: Baku City Circuit
  • Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Event: Azerbaijan GP
  • Circuit type: street circuit
  • Thursday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Friday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Saturday, September 26

Baku combines narrow street sections with a long run to the start-finish line, putting a premium on confidence under braking, straightline performance and energy management.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Wednesday

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
James Vowles, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Jack Doohan, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Red Bull Racing garage

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Ferrari front wing detail

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Ferrari Garage

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Williams pit crew

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Mercedes front wing detail

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
McLaren Garage

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Ferrari car tech detail

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Mercedes Garage

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
Racing bulls garage

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Wednesday
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