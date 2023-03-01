F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship starts this Sunday with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on TV in the United States.
When is the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 5 March at 10:00am ET. There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.
The season-opening race takes place just a week after testing was held at the 3.363-mile Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, located in a desert area of the island state in the Middle East’s Persian Gulf.
What happened in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix?
Charles Leclerc won last year’s race from pole position, leading a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who started the race from the front row, battled with Leclerc for the lead but retired near the end of the race with a fuel system failure that also took out his team-mate Sergio Perez.
2022 Bahrain GP podium
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Bahrain GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 3 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
06:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Practice 2:
|
09.55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
F1 Show:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 4 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 3:
|
06:35am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
09:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Notebook:
|
11:45am ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 5 March
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
GP Sunday:
|
08:30am ET
|
ESPN & ESPN+
|
Race:
|
09:55am ET
|
ESPN & ESPN+
|
Checkered Flag:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Notebook:
|
01:00 pm ET
|
ESPN3
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) to stream the race on a device of their choice with subscriptions.
How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
Related video
How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money
How much does an F1 car weigh in 2023 and what's included in the limit?
Latest news
How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy
How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy
Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend
Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend
F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden
F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden
Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car
Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.