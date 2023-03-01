F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

When is the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 5 March at 10:00am ET. There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

The season-opening race takes place just a week after testing was held at the 3.363-mile Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, located in a desert area of the island state in the Middle East’s Persian Gulf.

What happened in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix?

Charles Leclerc won last year’s race from pole position, leading a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who started the race from the front row, battled with Leclerc for the lead but retired near the end of the race with a fuel system failure that also took out his team-mate Sergio Perez.

2022 Bahrain GP podium Photo by: Motorsport Images

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Bahrain GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 3 March

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 06:25am ET ESPN2 Practice 2: 09.55am ET ESPN2 F1 Show: 12:00pm ET ESPN3

Saturday 4 March

Session/show Time Channel Practice 3: 06:35am ET ESPN2 Qualifying: 09:55am ET ESPN2 Notebook: 11:45am ET ESPN3

Sunday 5 March

Session/show Time Channel GP Sunday: 08:30am ET ESPN & ESPN+ Race: 09:55am ET ESPN & ESPN+ Checkered Flag: 12:00pm ET ESPN3 Notebook: 01:00 pm ET ESPN3

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) to stream the race on a device of their choice with subscriptions.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN