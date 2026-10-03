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F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Kimi Antonelli recovers from tough Friday to top FP3

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Practice report
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Kimi Antonelli recovers from tough Friday to top FP3

The F1 2026 points leader finished no higher than fifth on Friday, but he returned to the top for final practice at Sepang

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Ashwith S Pai

Kimi Antonelli topped final practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia to recover from a disappointing Friday for the championship-leading Mercedes outfit.

The Silver Arrows brought a heavily upgraded W17 to Sepang, but only managed second and fifth in FP1 and seventh and eighth in FP2 with other teams looking stronger.

But the dominant outfit of 2026 responded perfectly on Saturday with Antonelli going quickest on a 1m36.302s, two tenths quicker than Max Verstappen who set the pace in first practice. 

This comes on the weekend that Sepang is returning to F1 for the first time since 2017, which was the final race of an 18-year stint where mixed weather conditions were characteristic.

Yet F1 is still waiting to see that from the Malaysian track in 2026 as FP3, like FP1 and 2, was dry throughout but did have the first running of the expected main race tyre, the hard.

That’s because tyre degradation played a huge role in Friday practice on the hot, low-grip surface and Charles Leclerc set a 1m37.772s on the white-stripped rubber early on.

It put the Ferrari driver in third, respectively 0.611s and 0.289s behind McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who used the mediums with all three compounds shown.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

The softs were used by those in the midfield downwards meaning Leclerc was still the only driver to have the hards, but he was set to be joined by George Russell until the 25th-minute red flag.

That came after debris flew off Oliver Bearman’s Haas at Turn 10 and when the session resumed eight minutes later, with various drivers still yet to set a time, more soft tyre runs instead kicked in.

Championship leader Antonelli vaulted to the top with his first push lap, a 1m36.924s, giving him a 0.129s advantage over team-mate Russell in second. 

Leclerc subsequently split the pair with a 1m37.016s to kickstart the final six-minute rush, with Isack Hadjar going top moments later on a 1m36.860s aboard his highly competitive Red Bull.

His lead only lasted for a short while though because, just after Russell had improved to a 1m36.912s, Antonelli displayed his dominance once more by setting a 1m36.302s.

That put the 20-year-old five tenths above Hadjar and both drivers were soon split by the Frenchman’s team-mate Verstappen, who set a 1m36.580s at the end of the qualifying runs.

So Red Bull had both of its cars inside the top three for the second time this weekend after FP1, while Russell took fourth for Mercedes with Leclerc in fifth, 0.714s off Antonelli.

Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton took sixth with a 1m37.041s ahead of seventh-placed Norris, whose best time (1m37.161s) came on the mediums with team-mate Piastri in eighth.

The Australian set a 1m37.366s that put him 1.064s off Antonelli, continuing McLaren’s struggles at Sepang after it finished 11th and 12th in opening practice.

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, meanwhile, completed the top 10 in FP3 and were respectively 1.618s and 1.782s off the pace.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Saturday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Paddock performer

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Fans with umbrellas

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Ferrari Fan

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
If Verstappen

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Alex Albon, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Marcin Budkowski, Cadillac Team Principal

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Jos Verstappen

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Formula 1
32

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia FP3 Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 12

1'36.302

S 207.210
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+0.278

1'36.580

0.278 S 206.614
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+0.558

1'36.860

0.280 S 206.016
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 11

+0.610

1'36.912

0.052 S 205.906
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 19

+0.714

1'37.016

0.104 S 205.685
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+0.739

1'37.041

0.025 S 205.632
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.859

1'37.161

0.120 M 205.378
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 16

+1.064

1'37.366

0.205 S 204.946
9 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 20

+1.618

1'37.920

0.554 S 203.786
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 24

+1.782

1'38.084

0.164 S 203.446
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 15

+1.902

1'38.204

0.120 S 203.197
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 13

+1.921

1'38.223

0.019 S 203.158
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 20

+1.939

1'38.241

0.018 S 203.120
14 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 12

+1.950

1'38.252

0.011 S 203.098
15 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 17

+1.964

1'38.266

0.014 S 203.069
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 14

+2.054

1'38.356

0.090 S 202.883
17 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 12

+2.390

1'38.692

0.336 S 202.192
18 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 21

+2.414

1'38.716

0.024 S 202.143
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 12

+2.509

1'38.811

0.095 S 201.949
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 18

+2.747

1'39.049

0.238 S 201.463
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 14

+3.629

1'39.931

0.882 S 199.685
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 20

+3.921

1'40.223

0.292 S 199.103
View full results

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