Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors

Lance Stroll: Honda F1 engine makes Aston Martin slower by two seconds a lap

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lance Stroll: Honda F1 engine makes Aston Martin slower by two seconds a lap

Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

How to watch 2026 IMSA Petit Le Mans finale: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
How to watch 2026 IMSA Petit Le Mans finale: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV

WRC Rally Italy: Title contender Oliver Solberg grabs early advantage

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC Rally Italy: Title contender Oliver Solberg grabs early advantage

What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

Why Ford's WRC comeback was a “fairly easy decision”

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Why Ford's WRC comeback was a “fairly easy decision”
Preview
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, plus the full Sepang schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren pit stop practice

Oscar Piastri, McLaren pit stop practice

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Formula 1 returns to Sepang this weekend for the first time since 2017, with Malaysia stepping in to host the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Bahrain GP was originally scheduled for April but was cancelled amid the conflict in the Middle East. The replacement event keeps the Bahrain name and instead takes place at the Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Malaysia with his championship lead reduced to 66 points after George Russell converted pole into victory at the Azerbaijan GP. Russell has found stronger form in recent races, and Mercedes is expected to introduce a significant upgrade package at Sepang as it looks to build on its Baku performance.

Sepang itself presents a very different challenge after nearly a decade away from Formula 1. The circuit combines medium- and high-speed corners with two long straights, making battery deployment particularly important under the 2026 regulations. Unpredictable Malaysian weather could add another complication, with rain expected to be a threat during Friday running.

Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season and will make the entire Bahrain GP in Malaysia weekend available to stream free of charge. No active Apple TV subscription is required to watch any of the on-track sessions.

F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Bahrain GP in Malaysia weekend.

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia Friday schedule

Times local to Sepang:

Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm MYT

Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm MYT

For UK viewers:

Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 5:30am BST

Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 9:00am BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 12:30am ET

Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 4:00am ET

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia full weekend schedule

All times local to Sepang:

  • Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm MYT
  • Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm MYT
  • Saturday, October 3 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm MYT
  • Saturday, October 3 — qualifying — 4:00pm MYT
  • Sunday, October 4 — 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia — 3:00pm MYT

Bahrain GP in Malaysia Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be hot at Sepang, with temperatures climbing above 32C and rain a significant possibility during the day.

That could make Formula 1’s return to the circuit especially challenging. Teams will already be learning how the current generation of cars behaves around Sepang, while rapidly changing grip levels and the possibility of wet running could complicate both set-up work and long-run preparation.

High track temperatures are also expected when conditions are dry, putting additional emphasis on tyre behaviour and cooling.

Conditions are expected to improve as the weekend progresses, with Sunday currently forecast to be dry for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia track facts

  • Circuit: Sepang International Circuit
  • Location: Sepang, Malaysia
  • Event: Bahrain GP in Malaysia
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, October 4

Sepang combines medium- and high-speed corners with two long straights, making it a major test of aerodynamic balance, tyre management and energy deployment.

Read Also:

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Thursday

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Front wings of the Mercedes F1 Team W17

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Front wings of the Scuderia Ferrari SF-26

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
A member of the Oracle Red Bull Racing works on the pitlane

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Front wings of the McLaren MCL40

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Front wings of the Mercedes F1 Team W17

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Formula 1
48

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lance Stroll: Honda F1 engine makes Aston Martin slower by two seconds a lap

Top Comments
More from
Michael Banovsky

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Latest news

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Kaulig Racing shoots down Brad Keselowski NASCAR rumors

Lance Stroll: Honda F1 engine makes Aston Martin slower by two seconds a lap

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lance Stroll: Honda F1 engine makes Aston Martin slower by two seconds a lap

Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

Feature

Discover prime content

The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ronald Vording
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Filip Cleeren
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation