F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, plus the full Sepang schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Oscar Piastri, McLaren pit stop practice
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
Formula 1 returns to Sepang this weekend for the first time since 2017, with Malaysia stepping in to host the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Bahrain GP was originally scheduled for April but was cancelled amid the conflict in the Middle East. The replacement event keeps the Bahrain name and instead takes place at the Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur.
Kimi Antonelli arrives in Malaysia with his championship lead reduced to 66 points after George Russell converted pole into victory at the Azerbaijan GP. Russell has found stronger form in recent races, and Mercedes is expected to introduce a significant upgrade package at Sepang as it looks to build on its Baku performance.
Sepang itself presents a very different challenge after nearly a decade away from Formula 1. The circuit combines medium- and high-speed corners with two long straights, making battery deployment particularly important under the 2026 regulations. Unpredictable Malaysian weather could add another complication, with rain expected to be a threat during Friday running.
Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.
How can I watch the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season and will make the entire Bahrain GP in Malaysia weekend available to stream free of charge. No active Apple TV subscription is required to watch any of the on-track sessions.
F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Bahrain GP in Malaysia weekend.
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia Friday schedule
Times local to Sepang:
Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm MYT
Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm MYT
For UK viewers:
Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 5:30am BST
Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 9:00am BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 12:30am ET
Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 4:00am ET
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia full weekend schedule
All times local to Sepang:
- Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm MYT
- Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm MYT
- Saturday, October 3 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm MYT
- Saturday, October 3 — qualifying — 4:00pm MYT
- Sunday, October 4 — 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia — 3:00pm MYT
Bahrain GP in Malaysia Friday weather forecast
Friday is expected to be hot at Sepang, with temperatures climbing above 32C and rain a significant possibility during the day.
That could make Formula 1’s return to the circuit especially challenging. Teams will already be learning how the current generation of cars behaves around Sepang, while rapidly changing grip levels and the possibility of wet running could complicate both set-up work and long-run preparation.
High track temperatures are also expected when conditions are dry, putting additional emphasis on tyre behaviour and cooling.
Conditions are expected to improve as the weekend progresses, with Sunday currently forecast to be dry for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
Bahrain GP in Malaysia track facts
- Circuit: Sepang International Circuit
- Location: Sepang, Malaysia
- Event: Bahrain GP in Malaysia
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, October 4
Sepang combines medium- and high-speed corners with two long straights, making it a major test of aerodynamic balance, tyre management and energy deployment.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Photos from Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Thursday
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Thursday, in photos
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