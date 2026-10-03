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Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen dominates for first pole of 2026

The Red Bull driver topped all three sessions and is joined on the front row by old title rival Hamilton

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Max Verstappen took his first pole of the 2026 Formula 1 campaign to deliver on his early weekend promise by dominating qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

The Red Bull driver was fastest in all three sessions after also topping FP1 on Friday to take his first pole since the 2025 Abu Dhabi finale with a 1m35.130s at Sepang.

Verstappen will be joined on the front row by Lewis Hamilton on the weekend Malaysia ends its nine-year hiatus from F1 to host the Bahrain Grand Prix due to conflict in the Middle East. 

It comes after the four-time world champion also went fastest in the first runs of Q3, taking the provisional top spot with a 1m35.250s, 0.308s quicker than team-mate Isack Hadjar in second. 

Verstappen then failed to improve in the first two sectors of his second lap, before bouncing back with a purple final sector to go 0.120s quicker for the 49th pole of the Dutchman’s career.

His final time was 0.298s faster than Hamilton’s 1m35.428s for Ferrari, which pushed Hadjar down to third after the F1 sophomore failed to improve on his final lap. The Frenchman will drop five places for an ICE change.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli endured a struggle by taking fourth, 0.501s off the pace, after entering Q3 already compromised by what happened in Q2.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

The Mercedes driver had to churn through an extra set of new softs after his first Q2 push lap was deleted for track limits at Turn 6, leading to him doing just one lap in the final session.

Antonelli’s 1m35.631s ultimately sees him start third by virtue of Hadjar's penalty, one spot above Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc with a 1m35.666s.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris was 0.627s off the pace with the sixth-fastest time on a weekend McLaren has struggled for speed, with team-mate Oscar Piastri taking seventh-fastest with a 1m35.762s - though again, both will be promoted one spot on the grid.

It was even more of a struggle for Antonelli’s team-mate George Russell, who was 0.741s off the pace in eighth, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top 10.

Liam Lawson missed out on Q3 by two tenths to take 11th on the grid after being pushed into the Q2 elimination zone by Bortoleto right at the end. 

The Racing Bulls driver will duly share the sixth row with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who took his best qualifying result of 2026, while 13th went to Williams driver Carlos Sainz. 

Sainz will be joined on the seventh row by Alonso’s team-mate Lance Stroll in the first double Q2 appearance of 2026 for Aston Martin, who confirmed both drivers for 2027 on Tuesday.

Franco Colapinto took 15th, but the Alpine driver will start Sunday’s race at the back due to a 15-place grid penalty: five for his Baku clash and 10 for changing his Mercedes power unit.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Rookie Arvid Lindblad took 16th for Racing Bulls, as he is also set for a grid drop, one spot above Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg who paid the price for starting Q1 on the mediums.

Haas driver Oliver Bearman will join him on the ninth row in 18th ahead of his outgoing team-mate Esteban Ocon in 19th - the Frenchman’s first Q1 exit since Spa. 

Alex Albon’s frustrations continued with 20th for Williams ahead of the usual suspects: Valtteri Bottas in 21st, three tenths quicker than Cadillac team-mate Sergio Perez at the back.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Saturday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Paddock performer

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Fans with umbrellas

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Ferrari Fan

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
If Verstappen

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Saturday, in photos
Formula 1
43

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia Qualifying Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 12

1'35.130

S 209.763
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+0.298

1'35.428

0.298 S 209.108
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+0.428

1'35.558

0.130 S 208.823
4
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 12

+0.501

1'35.631

0.073 S 208.664
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 12

+0.536

1'35.666

0.035 S 208.588
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 12

+0.627

1'35.757

0.091 S 208.389
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 12

+0.632

1'35.762

0.005 S 208.379
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 12

+0.741

1'35.871

0.109 S 208.142
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 18

+2.080

1'37.210

1.339 S 205.275
10 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 18

+2.543

1'37.673

0.463 S 204.302
11 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 12

+1.893

1'37.023

S 205.670
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 9

+2.090

1'37.220

0.197 S 205.254
13 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 12

+2.397

1'37.527

0.307 S 204.607
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 12

+2.436

1'37.566

0.039 S 204.526
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 8

+2.049

1'37.179

S 205.340
16 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 9

+2.753

1'37.883

0.704 S 203.863
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 6

+2.840

1'37.970

0.087 S 203.682
18 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 9

+2.850

1'37.980

0.010 S 203.661
19 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 9

+3.103

1'38.233

0.253 S 203.137
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+3.470

1'38.600

0.367 S 202.381
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 6

+3.481

1'38.611

0.011 S 202.358
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 6

+3.803

1'38.933

0.322 S 201.700
View full results

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