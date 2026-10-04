Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen wins in chaos as George Russell retires

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen wins in chaos as George Russell retires

Five quick takeaways from Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Five quick takeaways from Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"

Marc Marquez sent body double to Motegi kart race: “We are not here to mess around or drive go karts"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez sent body double to Motegi kart race: “We are not here to mess around or drive go karts"

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'
Race report
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen wins in chaos as George Russell retires

Verstappen took his first victory of the 2026 season as rain wreaked havoc with F1’s new machinery at Sepang

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a disorderly Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, clinching his first victory of the season, as George Russell’s title hopes dwindled further.

After the race was delayed by an hour and a half due to dysfunctional software on a wet track, Verstappen outduelled both Mercedes drivers to triumph as Russell was struck by a technical issue.

Software glitches wreak havoc

After a 40-minute delay due to a downpour, the formation lap began, with Isack Hadjar having a trip through the gravel as the whole field warmed up intermediate tyres. Several cars, including front-row starters Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, suffered software glitches that rendered throttle input ineffective. The red flag was waved, which delayed the race by a further 53 minutes.

When the race finally got under way, only nine cars opted for intermediate tyres, including Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Russell and Isack Hadjar. Others like Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri went for slicks - as did Pierre Gasly, who spun out behind the safety car on lap one and dropped to 13th.

A standing start took place at the end of lap two, as Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg made late pitstops to switch from slicks to intermediates.

The Silver Arrows of Antonelli and Russell surged to the front of the pack easily at lights out, despite polesitter Verstappen having the same intermediates; the four-time world champion only narrowly held off Liam Lawson for third, with the Racing Bulls man enjoying a blistering getaway too.

Meanwhile, the Ferraris dropped down the order, along with Norris. Having clipped Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi, Leclerc pitted at the end of that lap for a new front wing and moved to intermediates, while team-mate Hamilton and his compatriot lost further dozens of seconds trying to make their gamble work – along with the Alpines, Oliver Bearman, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Verstappen passed Russell for second place in Turn 4 on lap six, with the top three drivers within three seconds while fourth-placed Lawson was 10 seconds down; he was overtaken by Hadjar at the last corner on that same lap.

Verstappen caught Antonelli and started putting pressure on the race leader on lap eight; Antonelli went wide at the last corner but retained the lead.

Bottas-induced safety car levels the field

Bottas lost control in Turn 13 on lap nine and ended up benched in the gravel, causing a safety car period that was perfect timing for the inter-shod runners to switch to slicks, as the latter had become the quicker tyre compound, while allowing those who gambled on slicks to cut their losses.

Antonelli led from Verstappen, Russell, Hadjar, Lawson, Ocon, Lindblad, Sainz, Bortoleto and Piastri, with a variety of slick tyre compounds out on track – most interestingly the Mercedes drivers on mediums and the Red Bulls on softs – while Hamilton, Norris and Leclerc were down in 15th to 17th, with the Ferraris on softs and Norris on hards.

A ruthless Verstappen went around the outside of Antonelli at the restart in Turn 1, while Russell swept past in Turn 5, with the championship leader dropping to third in a few seconds. Meanwhile, Bortoleto and Sainz collided, with the Williams collapsing to 18th and the Audi driver handed a 10-second penalty.

As Verstappen pulled away from the Silver Arrows by over three seconds, Antonelli was getting impatient behind his team-mate, but team orders were not on the cards, so the Italian youngster found a way past in Turn 4 on lap 21. Further down the field, Hamilton was overtaking his opponents one after another, climbing to fifth by lap 22, while Leclerc broke into the top 10 on the following tour.

Antonelli went wide at the last corner and hit the pit entry bollard on lap 24, losing another two seconds to Verstappen, with the gap up to 7.5 seconds. He was now just one second ahead of Russell, but both gaps subsequently increased.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The wave of second pitstops began on lap 29 for frontrunners, including Russell on lap 32, moving to softs – too early to his taste. Antonelli logically followed on the next tour to avoid being undercut, and so did Verstappen, now comfortably leading by 11 seconds.

Verstappen (briefly) cedes lead under VSC, Russell retires

As Hadjar found himself under pressure from Hamilton, the virtual safety car neutralized the race, with Alex Albon stopped due to a technical failure. Verstappen opted for a ‘cheap’ pitstop but ceded the lead to Antonelli; both Ferraris also changed tyres.

Mercedes eventually opted to pit both cars on the following tour, along with most frontrunners, until the VSC turned into a full safety car – which swayed the remaining ones.

Ahead of the final laps in green-flag conditions, Verstappen led Antonelli, Russell, Hadjar, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Lawson and Alonso, who fought his way into the top 10.

But before racing even got back under way, Russell stopped trackside with a technical issue and retired, while Norris was surprised by cars slowing down ahead and had a trip through the gravel and fell to 11th.

There were just four laps remaining when the safety car returned to the pitlane, and Verstappen mastered the restart, as is typical from him; he was never at threat from Antonelli and triumphed. Hamilton found a way past Hadjar in Turn 1 on lap 53, clinching his first podium finish since Silverstone. The Frenchman also dropped behind the sister Ferrari of Leclerc.

Piastri finished sixth ahead of Lawson, while a combative Alonso held off Norris for eighth. Lindblad scored the last available point in 10th, underlining another strong day for Racing Bulls relative to the rival Alpine squad.

Having held sixth place early on, Esteban Ocon collapsed to 15th under the chequered flag, behind team-mate Oliver Bearman.

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 55

1:47'14.808

170.563 3 25 Red Bull Red Bull
2
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 55

+2.307

1:47'17.115

2.307 170.502 3 18 Mercedes Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 55

+4.919

1:47'19.727

2.612 170.433 2 15 Ferrari Ferrari
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 55

+7.258

1:47'22.066

2.339 170.371 4 12 Ferrari Ferrari
5 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 55

+8.571

1:47'23.379

1.313 170.337 3 10 Red Bull Red Bull
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 55

+9.454

1:47'24.262

0.883 170.313 4 8 McLaren Mercedes
7 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 55

+12.753

1:47'27.561

3.299 170.226 3 6 RB Red Bull
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 55

+13.372

1:47'28.180

0.619 170.210 3 4 Aston Martin Honda
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 55

+13.993

1:47'28.801

0.621 170.193 3 2 McLaren Mercedes
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 55

+15.928

1:47'30.736

1.935 170.142 3 1 RB Red Bull
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 55

+17.404

1:47'32.212

1.476 170.103 4 Audi Audi
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 55

+18.052

1:47'32.860

0.648 170.086 4 Aston Martin Honda
13 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 55

+18.997

1:47'33.805

0.945 170.061 3 Alpine Mercedes
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 55

+22.305

1:47'37.113

3.308 169.974 3 Haas Ferrari
15 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 55

+22.532

1:47'37.340

0.227 169.968 3 Haas Ferrari
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 55

+23.315

1:47'38.123

0.783 169.948 4 Alpine Mercedes
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 55

+25.431

1:47'40.239

2.116 169.892 3 Williams Mercedes
18 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 55

+28.233

1:47'43.041

2.802 169.818 5 Audi Audi
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 55

+29.310

1:47'44.118

1.077 169.790 7 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 49

+6 Laps

1:35'38.170

6 Laps 170.405 3 Retirement Mercedes Mercedes
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 41

+14 Laps

1:19'05.042

8 Laps 172.428 3 Accident Williams Mercedes
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 7

+48 Laps

17'29.083

34 Laps 133.179 Accident Cadillac Ferrari
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Five quick takeaways from Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Next article Max Verstappen explains "hectic" Bahrain GP start after first Red Bull win of 2026

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Cadillac fix cooled F1 brakes by 100C – Valtteri Bottas

Latest news

Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Elfyn Evans suffers puncture ahead of Power Stage WRC title decider

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen wins in chaos as George Russell retires

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Max Verstappen wins in chaos as George Russell retires

Five quick takeaways from Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Five quick takeaways from Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Enea Bastianini: "I've been waiting a long time for this moment"

Feature

Discover prime content

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia