F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, plus the full Sepang schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
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Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Sepang with Charles Leclerc fastest after second practice for the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.
The Ferrari driver edged Isack Hadjar by just 0.099s in FP2, with Lando Norris third for McLaren. Max Verstappen was fourth after setting his quickest time on the medium tyre, while Lewis Hamilton completed the top five.
Mercedes had a more difficult session after showing stronger pace earlier in the day. George Russell and championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished seventh and eighth after both failed to maximise their soft-tyre runs, leaving the team with work to do before qualifying.
Rain had been expected during FP2 but never arrived, despite forecasts suggesting as much as a 90% chance. That allowed teams to complete dry long runs, although Sepang’s heat, abrasive surface and changing grip levels continued to make tyre management a major challenge.
Saturday brings final practice followed by qualifying. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.
How can I watch the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season and will make the entire Bahrain GP in Malaysia weekend available to stream free of charge. No active Apple TV subscription is required to watch any of the on-track sessions.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Bahrain GP in Malaysia weekend.
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia Saturday schedule
Times local to Sepang:
Saturday, October 3 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm MYT
Saturday, October 3 — qualifying — 4:00pm MYT
For UK viewers:
Saturday, October 3 — free practice 3 — 5:30am BST
Saturday, October 3 — qualifying — 9:00am BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, October 3 — free practice 3 — 12:30am ET
Saturday, October 3 — qualifying — 4:00am ET
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia full weekend schedule
All times local to Sepang:
- Friday, October 2 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm MYT
- Friday, October 2 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm MYT
- Saturday, October 3 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm MYT
- Saturday, October 3 — qualifying — 4:00pm MYT
- Sunday, October 4 — 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia — 3:00pm MYT
Bahrain GP in Malaysia Saturday weather forecast
Saturday is expected to remain hot and humid at Sepang, with temperatures climbing to around 32-33C.
Thunderstorms are possible earlier in the day, although the latest local forecast currently has drier conditions during the afternoon. With rain still a possibility around the wider qualifying window, teams will have to remain prepared for changing grip levels.
Even if qualifying stays dry, high humidity and potentially very high track temperatures should keep tyre preparation, degradation and cooling among the key challenges.
Sunday is expected to stay hot for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, with another chance of thunderstorms during the day.
Bahrain GP in Malaysia track facts
- Circuit: Sepang International Circuit
- Location: Sepang, Malaysia
- Event: Bahrain GP in Malaysia
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, October 4
Sepang combines medium- and high-speed corners with two long straights, making it a major test of aerodynamic balance, tyre management and energy deployment.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Photos from Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia - Friday
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
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