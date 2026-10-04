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F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

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Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

Heavy thunderstorms have forced Formula 1 to delay the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Wet weather

Wet weather

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

The start of Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has been delayed due to a heavy thunderstorm hitting the Sepang circuit.

As teams formed on the starting grid for the pre-race procedure, a small drizzle turned into a tropical thunderstorm as a sudden downpour accompanied by lightning hit the circuit outside Kuala Lumpur. The torrential rainfall was so severe that FIA race control had no choice to delay the race start, awaiting improving conditions.

Going out on a reconnaissance lap, the FIA's medical car reported a significant amount of standing water around the track, making the conditions unsuitable to racing.

The FIA's official weather forecast expected the rest of the afternoon to be relatively dry once the current system clears Sepang: "Prolonged dry conditions are expected after this shower clears."

The race, exceptionally held in Malaysia due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, is F1's first wet weather event since the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, and therefore a wet race debut for the all-new 2026 generation of cars.

Wet weather

Wet weather

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

As part of the 2026 regulations, drivers will not be allowed to use the boost mode to provide an additional power spike as an overtaking aid. Active aerodynamics can only be partially activated, with only the front wing flap moving and the rear wing staying shut.

Maximum electric deployment will also be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Sunday

Wet weather

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
The drivers parade

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
If Verstappen

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Fans taking part in pit stop challenge

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes; Lando Norris, McLaren; Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Driver parade atmosphere

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
McLaren and Mercedes fans

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin Sporting Director

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Paul Monaghan, Red Bull Racing Head of Car Engineering

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Wet weather

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
FIA Medical Car kicks up spray in the pit lane.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Marching bands perform on the grid.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Fans under umbrellas

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Aston Martin team members

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Sunday, in photos
Formula 1
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