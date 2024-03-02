F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen takes crushing victory in Red Bull 1-2
Max Verstappen picked up from where he left off in 2023 with a commanding Bahrain Grand Prix victory, leading Formula 1 team-mate Sergio Perez home for a Red Bull 1-2.
The reigning world champion crossed the line with a 22.4s gap over Perez to clinch his eighth successive F1 win, going back to his Suzuka win last year.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
2024 Bahrain Grand Prix results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|57
|
-
|2
|26
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|57
|
+22.457
22.457
|22.457
|2
|18
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|57
|
+25.110
25.110
|2.653
|2
|15
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|57
|
+39.669
39.669
|14.559
|2
|12
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|57
|
+46.788
46.788
|7.119
|2
|10
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|57
|
+48.458
48.458
|1.670
|2
|8
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|57
|
+50.324
50.324
|1.866
|2
|6
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|57
|
+56.082
56.082
|5.758
|2
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|57
|
+1'14.887
1'14.887
|18.805
|2
|2
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|57
|
+1'33.216
1'33.216
|18.329
|2
|1
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|56
|
1 lap
|2
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|56
|
1 lap
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|13
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|56
|
1 lap
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|56
|
1 lap
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|15
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|56
|
1 lap
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|56
|
1 lap
|3
|Haas
|Ferrari
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|56
|
1 lap
|2
|Alpine
|Renault
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|56
|
1 lap
|3
|Alpine
|Renault
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|56
|
1 lap
|2
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|55
|
2 laps
|3
|Williams
|Mercedes
|View full results
