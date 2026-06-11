F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of Friday at the 2026 Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, including FP1, qualifying, weather forecast and race start times
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads to Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend after a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli claimed his fifth consecutive victory and built a huge championship advantage after Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished outside the points, pending a hearing initiated by Alpine after the race.
Antonelli won from pole in Monte Carlo after a late red flag and standing restart, keeping Lewis Hamilton behind to continue his remarkable run of form. Russell, meanwhile, finished 13th after a penalty-hit race, leaving Antonelli firmly in control of the title picture heading to Spain.
A post-race appeal initiated by Alpine, however, may still alter the result, making this week's GP crucial for drivers and teams to rebound after Monaco.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has long been one of Formula 1’s most familiar venues, with its mix of fast corners, traction zones and tyre demands making it a strong test of overall car performance. After the stop-start chaos of Monaco, Friday practice in Spain will give teams their first chance to understand how their packages compare on a more conventional circuit.
Friday brings two practice sessions, with FP1 followed by FP2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Barcelona-Catalunya GP.
How can I watch the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Barcelona-Catalunya GP weekend.
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP Friday schedule
Times local to Barcelona:
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 2 — 4:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 1 — 7:30am ET
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 2 — 11:00am ET
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Barcelona:
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
Friday, June 12 — Free Practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
Sunday, June 14 — 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
|Event
|Date
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Barcelona-Catalunya GP - FP1
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|Event
|Date
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Barcelona-Catalunya GP - FP2
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Atmosphere
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Barcelona-Catalunya GP Friday weather forecast
Friday is expected to be sunny, warm and dry at Barcelona-Catalunya, giving teams stable conditions for the opening day of running.
Temperatures are set to climb through the day, so FP2 should be warmer than FP1 and more representative of the conditions teams may face later in the weekend. With little chance of rain, the main focus will be on tyre management, long-run pace and how the track evolves between the two practice sessions.
Saturday is also expected to stay dry and become warmer again, which could make tyre preparation and track temperature important factors for qualifying.
Sunday is currently forecast to be sunny and very warm for the grand prix, meaning heat and tyre degradation may play a bigger role than any unlikely weather disruptions.
Barcelona-Catalunya track facts
- Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Location: Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain
- Event: Barcelona-Catalunya GP
- Circuit type: Permanent road course
- Friday sessions: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2
- Saturday sessions: Free Practice 3 and Grand Prix Qualifying
- Race: Sunday, June 14
- The circuit has long been a familiar Formula 1 testing and race venue and is known for testing a car’s overall balance, with a mix of fast corners, slower technical sections and tyre demands.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
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