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F1 Barcelona GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

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Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

F1 Barcelona GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's running at the 2026 Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, including qualifying, weather forecast and TV times

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

All eyes are on the Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend ahead of Saturday qualifying. Friday practice sessions suggested a shake-up in the order, as upgraded cars and warm weather are challenging teams' preparation for qualifying and the grand prix. Lando Norris and McLaren went fastest in FP2 ahead of George Russell for Mercedes.

Hot conditions in practice caused serious tyre graining and marbling on some cars, with several drivers complaining about balance and braking issues throughout the two hours of track time. 

Saturday running begins with FP3, followed by qualifying for the Barcelona-Catalunya GP, which takes place on Sunday. Follow along with the schedule, weather, and track information below.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Barcelona-Catalunya GP weekend.

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Barcelona:
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Barcelona:

Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, June 14 — 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Your time
Event Date
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
FP3
Your time
Event Date
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
QU

 

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Barcelona-Catalunya GP Saturday weather forecast

According to current weather forecasts, Saturday should be hot, sunny and dry at Barcelona-Catalunya, with little sign of rain for FP3 or qualifying.

Warm temperatures will give teams a straightforward day on track, though the hot weather may still make cars and tyres harder to keep in an ideal performance window.

Sunday is expected to bring similar conditions for the race.

Barcelona-Catalunya track facts

  • Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • Location: Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain
  • Event: Barcelona-Catalunya GP
  • Circuit type: Permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: Free Practice 3 and Grand Prix Qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, June 14
  • The circuit has long been a familiar Formula 1 testing and race venue and is known for testing a car’s overall balance, with a mix of fast corners, slower technical sections and tyre demands.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Flavy Barla arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Marc Marquez

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Marc Marquez in the Audi F1 Team R26 in the garage.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Audi F1 Team with Marc Marquez.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Steve Nielsen, Managing Director, Alpine F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Racing Bulls car tech detail

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Cadillac car tech detail

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Ayumu Iwasa, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Jean Todt, former FIA President

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
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