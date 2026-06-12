F1 Barcelona GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's running at the 2026 Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, including qualifying, weather forecast and TV times
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
All eyes are on the Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend ahead of Saturday qualifying. Friday practice sessions suggested a shake-up in the order, as upgraded cars and warm weather are challenging teams' preparation for qualifying and the grand prix. Lando Norris and McLaren went fastest in FP2 ahead of George Russell for Mercedes.
Hot conditions in practice caused serious tyre graining and marbling on some cars, with several drivers complaining about balance and braking issues throughout the two hours of track time.
Saturday running begins with FP3, followed by qualifying for the Barcelona-Catalunya GP, which takes place on Sunday. Follow along with the schedule, weather, and track information below.
How can I watch the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP?
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Barcelona-Catalunya GP weekend.
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Barcelona:
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 3:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 10:00am ET
F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Barcelona:
Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
Sunday, June 14 — 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
|Event
|Date
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Barcelona-Catalunya GP - FP3
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|Event
|Date
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Barcelona-Catalunya GP - QU
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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Barcelona-Catalunya GP Saturday weather forecast
According to current weather forecasts, Saturday should be hot, sunny and dry at Barcelona-Catalunya, with little sign of rain for FP3 or qualifying.
Warm temperatures will give teams a straightforward day on track, though the hot weather may still make cars and tyres harder to keep in an ideal performance window.
Sunday is expected to bring similar conditions for the race.
Barcelona-Catalunya track facts
- Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Location: Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain
- Event: Barcelona-Catalunya GP
- Circuit type: Permanent road course
- Friday sessions: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2
- Saturday sessions: Free Practice 3 and Grand Prix Qualifying
- Race: Sunday, June 14
- The circuit has long been a familiar Formula 1 testing and race venue and is known for testing a car’s overall balance, with a mix of fast corners, slower technical sections and tyre demands.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Friday
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