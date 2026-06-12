F1 Barcelona GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

All eyes are on the Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend ahead of Saturday qualifying. Friday practice sessions suggested a shake-up in the order, as upgraded cars and warm weather are challenging teams' preparation for qualifying and the grand prix. Lando Norris and McLaren went fastest in FP2 ahead of George Russell for Mercedes.

Hot conditions in practice caused serious tyre graining and marbling on some cars, with several drivers complaining about balance and braking issues throughout the two hours of track time.

Saturday running begins with FP3, followed by qualifying for the Barcelona-Catalunya GP, which takes place on Sunday. Follow along with the schedule, weather, and track information below.

Read Also: Formula 1 Five things to look out for at the F1 Barcelona GP

How can I watch the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Barcelona-Catalunya GP weekend.

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Barcelona:

Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am BST

Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 6:30am ET

Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Barcelona:

Saturday, June 13 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 13 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, June 14 — 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Your time Event Date Barcelona-Catalunya GP Barcelona-Catalunya GP - FP3

Your time Event Date Barcelona-Catalunya GP Barcelona-Catalunya GP - QU

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Barcelona-Catalunya GP Saturday weather forecast

According to current weather forecasts, Saturday should be hot, sunny and dry at Barcelona-Catalunya, with little sign of rain for FP3 or qualifying.

Warm temperatures will give teams a straightforward day on track, though the hot weather may still make cars and tyres harder to keep in an ideal performance window.

Sunday is expected to bring similar conditions for the race.

Barcelona-Catalunya track facts

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Location: Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain

Event: Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Circuit type: Permanent road course

Friday sessions: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2

Saturday sessions: Free Practice 3 and Grand Prix Qualifying

Race: Sunday, June 14

The circuit has long been a familiar Formula 1 testing and race venue and is known for testing a car’s overall balance, with a mix of fast corners, slower technical sections and tyre demands.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Friday