F1 Belgian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian grand prix, plus the full Spa-Francorchamps schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps with Kimi Antonelli back on top after leading a disrupted second practice session at the Belgian GP.
The Mercedes championship leader beat Lando Norris by just under two tenths in FP2, with Max Verstappen third and Lewis Hamilton fourth. The session was twice red-flagged, first for gravel on track and later after Pierre Gasly crashed at Les Fagnes, interrupting teams’ long-run work.
Saturday brings final practice followed by qualifying on one of Formula 1’s longest and fastest laps. With Spa’s weather always a factor and storms possible later in the day, qualifying could quickly become one of the most important sessions of the weekend.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running and qualifying at the Belgian GP.
How can I watch the F1 Belgian GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Belgian GP weekend.
F1 Belgian GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Spa-Francorchamps:
Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 10:00am ET
F1 Belgian GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Spa-Francorchamps:
- Saturday, July 18 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
- Saturday, July 18 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
- Sunday, July 19 — 2026 Belgian grand prix — 3:00pm CEST
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Belgian GP Saturday weather forecast
Saturday is expected to be cooler than Friday at Spa-Francorchamps, with some sunshine but also a risk of storms later in the day.
That could make timing important in qualifying, especially on a long lap where conditions can vary from one sector to the next. Even if the track stays dry, changing wind, cloud cover or a threat of rain could affect when teams choose to send cars out.
Sunday is currently forecast to be cooler again for the Belgian grand prix, so race conditions may feel very different from Friday practice.
Belgian GP track facts
- Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps
- Location: Stavelot, Belgium
- Event: Belgian GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, July 19
Spa-Francorchamps is one of Formula 1’s longest and fastest circuits, with major elevation changes, long straights and high-speed corners that make it a major test of confidence, efficiency and energy management.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas F1 Team
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from F1 Belgian GP – Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
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