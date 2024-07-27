F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 28 July. Here's how you can watch the 14th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped qualifying in wet conditions at Spa, but will start the race from 11th due to a grid drop for exceeding his engine allocation.
That will promote Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari to pole position, with Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez lining up alongside him in second after a rejevunated performance in qualifying.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will make it three different cars inside the top three ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who scored a 1-2 in Hungary last weekend with Piastri taking his maiden grand prix win.
What time does the Belgian Grand Prix start?
The Belgian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.
- Date: Sunday, 28 July, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'53.754
|221.657
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.011
1'53.765
|221.635
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.081
1'53.835
|221.499
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.227
1'53.981
|221.215
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.273
1'54.027
|221.126
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.430
1'54.184
|220.822
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.723
1'54.477
|220.257
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.011
1'54.765
|219.704
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.056
1'54.810
|219.618
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.719
1'54.473
|220.265
|11
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'53.159
|222.822
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.881
1'54.635
|219.953
|13
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.928
1'54.682
|219.863
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.010
1'54.764
|219.706
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.962
1'55.716
|217.898
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+2.554
1'56.308
|216.789
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+2.746
1'56.500
|216.432
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+3.476
1'57.230
|215.084
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+4.021
1'57.775
|214.089
|20
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+2.839
1'56.593
|216.259
|View full results
