Analysis

Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 Brazil GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli dominates as Ferrari endures a nightmare Friday

The newly crowned world champion set the pace in both qualifying and race simulations at Interlagos, with Mercedes emerging as the team to beat while Ferrari struggled with balance and tyre degradation

Kevin Hermann

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 12:44 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has been the benchmark throughout the Formula 1 weekend in Sao Paulo so far. The newly crowned world champion was not only the fastest driver over a single lap in Free Practice 2, but also made a strong statement in the long-run simulations. Mercedes therefore appears to be in the strongest position heading into the remainder of the weekend. Ferrari, by contrast, endured an extremely difficult Friday.

In the qualifying simulations, Antonelli was 0.253 seconds faster than Lando Norris in the McLaren and 0.259 seconds clear of Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. However, it was the race simulations towards the end of the session that offered a more meaningful indication of Sunday's prospects.

Different stint lengths and tyre compounds need to be taken into account when analysing the data. Tyre degradation is particularly high in Brazil, meaning that even a difference of just a few laps can have a noticeable impact on average lap times. Once the figures had been adjusted accordingly, Antonelli also emerged as the fastest driver over a long run.

The Mercedes driver completed a particularly impressive 20-lap stint on the soft tyre. His team-mate George Russell was the second-fastest driver, although his adjusted average was already 0.311 seconds per lap slower. Max Verstappen followed in third, 0.474 seconds per lap behind Antonelli.

Antonelli sees room for improvement, but Mercedes remain optimistic

Antonelli himself was satisfied with the session but acknowledged that there was still room for improvement in the race simulations.

"It wasn't bad," he said. "I felt good with the car over a single lap. There is still a little bit of work to do on the long run. Overall, though, I feel good and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord echoed the positive assessment. The team had made a strong start to the weekend with its car, although both drivers were still struggling with understeer – an issue that had largely disappeared following the upgrade package introduced in Malaysia.

Nevertheless, Lord believes Mercedes' long-run pace is on a par with Norris and Verstappen. He currently places Ferrari half a step behind, although he expects the Scuderia to make progress when temperatures rise on Saturday.

Mercedes particularly strong in the second and third sectors

A closer look at the sector times reveals where Mercedes is gaining its advantage. In the first sector, the Silver Arrows were comparatively slow. Ferrari, in particular, initially set a strong pace through this section.

The picture changed considerably in the second and third sectors, however. The second sector is the more technical, twisty part of the circuit, while the third is largely about top speed along the straights. Mercedes was exceptionally strong in both sections. This suggests a well-balanced car that performs convincingly not only on the straights but also through the corners.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen, by contrast, consistently lost time to Mercedes across all three sectors. There is therefore no single area that can be identified as the Red Bull's main weakness. McLaren showed a similar pattern, with Norris also unable to attribute his deficit to one particular section of the circuit.

The McLaren driver acknowledged that Mercedes had looked stronger in the second session.

"FP1 was certainly a surprise – a pleasant one. In FP2, we struggled a little more compared to Mercedes. Basically, we were two tenths of a second off on every lap," Norris said.

At the same time, he was encouraged by the team's latest upgrades. Although he had initially run only some of the new components on his car during the practice sessions, they had already delivered the desired effect. McLaren plans to bring the complete package together on Saturday.

Ferrari in trouble: More than a second off the pace

The biggest surprise of Friday, however, was Ferrari's disappointing performance. Even in the qualifying simulations, Lewis Hamilton was 0.45 seconds off the pace. On the relatively short Sao Paulo circuit, that represents a considerable deficit.

The race pace looked even more concerning. Charles Leclerc's adjusted long-run average was 1.072 seconds per lap slower than Antonelli's. Hamilton was almost identical, losing 1.090 seconds per lap. In this respect, Ferrari is no longer anywhere near the leading group and instead finds itself firmly in the fight with the upper midfield.

Dino Beganovic, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

The sector breakdown is particularly revealing. Ferrari can still keep pace in the first sector and even looks competitive there. However, the Scuderia loses significant ground in the second sector, which is dominated by corners. There is another problem on the straights: in the third sector, Ferrari is sometimes only matching Aston Martin's pace.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur confirmed after the session that the team was struggling with both car balance and energy deployment.

"We had a few issues with energy deployment during the laps. We still need to fine-tune everything. On his fastest lap, he lost a few tenths on the straight. I would say it's not a disaster," he explained.

From Vasseur's perspective, the more important issue is that Ferrari has yet to find the underlying feel it wants from the car.

"We know that we still have a lot of work to do on the balance. The balance wasn't good, it wasn't great. I think the asphalt is the complete opposite of what we had a week ago. That creates a lot of work and makes things very different compared to last week."

Racing Bulls, Audi, and Alpine set for a close midfield battle

Further down the order, an intriguing three-way fight is emerging between Racing Bulls, Audi and Alpine. The three teams are closely matched in the long-run analysis, meaning that even relatively small differences could decide several positions on Saturday and Sunday.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Gabriel Bortoleto was classified as the fastest driver outside the leading group in FP2. Competing in front of his home crowd, the Brazilian also impressed over the longer runs in his Audi, recording an adjusted average deficit of 0.933 seconds per lap to Antonelli.

Liam Lawson was marginally quicker in the Racing Bulls, finishing 0.925 seconds behind. Pierre Gasly also kept Alpine firmly in contention with a deficit of 1.041 seconds. The battle between these three teams is therefore likely to be particularly close over the remainder of the weekend.

Haas, Williams, Cadillac and Aston Martin further adrift

A more substantial gap opens up behind that midfield battle. Oliver Bearman was the next driver in the order, losing 1.618 seconds per lap in the Haas. Alexander Albon followed in the Williams, 1.770 seconds off the pace.

Cadillac is not completely out of contention at the back of the field. Sergio Perez recorded a deficit of 1.919 seconds per lap, putting him ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Williams and both Aston Martin drivers. Rookie Rafael Camara was also unable to get ahead of the Cadillac.

Aston Martin, meanwhile, endured a difficult Friday. The expected disadvantage in top speed through the third sector was not compensated for in the other sections of the circuit. Overall, the team was 2.321 seconds per lap slower than Antonelli over the long runs.

High tyre degradation points towards another two-stop race

Tyres will be one of the decisive factors on Sunday. Pirelli has opted for compounds one step softer than those used last year. In 2025, the C2 to C4 compounds were selected for the Brazilian Grand Prix. This year, the range moves up to C3 through C5. As a result, last year's soft tyre is equivalent to this year's medium.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Tyre degradation was already particularly noticeable during the long-run simulations, averaging around 0.15 seconds per lap. This is especially significant at Interlagos, where the high demands placed on the tyres have historically made the Brazilian Grand Prix a two-stop race.

Antonelli's 20-lap stint on the soft tyre is therefore particularly impressive given the high levels of degradation. Nevertheless, no compound should be ruled out for the race at this stage. Instead, all three tyre options could play a role on Sunday.

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