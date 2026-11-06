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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
F1 Brazil GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Brazil Grand Prix, plus the full Interlagos schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Michael Banovsky
Published: Nov 6, 2026, 10:05 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Interlagos with Kimi Antonelli fastest after second practice for the Brazil Grand Prix.
The newly crowned world champion set a 1m10.763s to lead Lando Norris by 0.253s, with Max Verstappen just 0.006s further back in third. George Russell was fourth ahead of Oscar Piastri, leaving Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull closely matched heading into qualifying.
Russell will also carry a five-place grid penalty into Sunday’s race after Mercedes fitted a sixth internal combustion engine to his car.
With increasingly unsettled weather expected on Saturday, qualifying could provide another complication at a circuit already famous for rapidly changing conditions.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Brazil GP.
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How can I watch the F1 Brazil GP?
How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Brazil GP weekend.
F1 Brazil GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Sao Paulo:
Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BRT
Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 3:00pm BRT
For UK viewers:
Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 2:30pm GMT
Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 6:00pm GMT
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 9:30am ET
Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 1:00pm ET
F1 Brazil GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Sao Paulo:
- Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BRT
- Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BRT
- Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BRT
- Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 3:00pm BRT
- Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazil Grand Prix — 2:00pm BRT
Brazil GP Saturday weather forecast
Saturday is expected to be much warmer and less settled at Interlagos, with temperatures around 26-28C for FP3 and showers possible around midday.
Conditions could become more difficult for qualifying, with temperatures reaching 27-29C and an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms.
Strong winds could provide another challenge, with gusts potentially exceeding 40-50 km/h during the day.
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Brazil GP track facts
- Circuit: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
- Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Event: Brazil GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, November 8
- Circuit length: 4.309km
- Corners: 15
- Race distance: 71 laps / 305.879km
Interlagos is a compact anti-clockwise circuit known for its elevation changes, the downhill Senna S and a technical middle sector before the long uphill run back towards the start-finish line. Its short lap and varied layout traditionally produce close racing and frequent overtaking opportunities.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Rafael Camara Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez
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