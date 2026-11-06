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F1 Brazil GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Brazil Grand Prix, plus the full Interlagos schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 10:05 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Interlagos with Kimi Antonelli fastest after second practice for the Brazil Grand Prix.

The newly crowned world champion set a 1m10.763s to lead Lando Norris by 0.253s, with Max Verstappen just 0.006s further back in third. George Russell was fourth ahead of Oscar Piastri, leaving Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull closely matched heading into qualifying.

Russell will also carry a five-place grid penalty into Sunday’s race after Mercedes fitted a sixth internal combustion engine to his car.

With increasingly unsettled weather expected on Saturday, qualifying could provide another complication at a circuit already famous for rapidly changing conditions.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Brazil GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Brazil GP?

How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Brazil GP weekend.

F1 Brazil GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Sao Paulo:

Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BRT

Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 3:00pm BRT

For UK viewers:

Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 2:30pm GMT

Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 6:00pm GMT

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 9:30am ET

Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 1:00pm ET

F1 Brazil GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Sao Paulo:

Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BRT

Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BRT

Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BRT

Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 3:00pm BRT

Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazil Grand Prix — 2:00pm BRT

Brazil GP Saturday weather forecast

Saturday is expected to be much warmer and less settled at Interlagos, with temperatures around 26-28C for FP3 and showers possible around midday.

Conditions could become more difficult for qualifying, with temperatures reaching 27-29C and an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms.

Strong winds could provide another challenge, with gusts potentially exceeding 40-50 km/h during the day.

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Brazil GP track facts

Circuit: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Event: Brazil GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, November 8

Circuit length: 4.309km

Corners: 15

Race distance: 71 laps / 305.879km

Interlagos is a compact anti-clockwise circuit known for its elevation changes, the downhill Senna S and a technical middle sector before the long uphill run back towards the start-finish line. Its short lap and varied layout traditionally produce close racing and frequent overtaking opportunities.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Rafael Camara Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

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