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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
F1 Brazilian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the 2026 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix starts, plus the full Interlagos schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Michael Banovsky
Published: Nov 7, 2026, 9:59 PM
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Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Interlagos with Lando Norris on pole after a rain-soaked qualifying session dramatically reshaped the grid.
The McLaren driver beat George Russell by 0.204s in treacherous conditions, but Russell’s five-place engine penalty promotes newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli to the front row.
Liam Lawson starts third for Racing Bulls ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman. Russell drops to seventh, while Charles Leclerc falls down the order with a 10-place engine penalty.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen face an even bigger recovery after power unit penalties put both at the back of the grid. With more rain possible on Sunday, another unpredictable Interlagos race could be in store.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Brazilian GP.
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How can I watch the F1 Brazilian GP?
How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Brazilian GP weekend.
F1 Brazilian GP Sunday schedule
Times local to Sao Paulo:
Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BRT
For UK viewers:
Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix — 5:00pm GMT
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix — 12:00pm ET
F1 Brazilian GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Sao Paulo:
- Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BRT
- Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BRT
- Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BRT
- Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 3:00pm BRT
- Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazil Grand Prix — 2:00pm BRT
Brazilian GP Sunday weather forecast
Sunday is expected to be dramatically cooler at Interlagos, with temperatures around 15-18C at the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Rain is likely during the morning and showers remain possible into the afternoon, meaning either a wet start or a drying circuit is realistic.
Southerly winds of around 15-20 km/h, with stronger gusts possible, could add another challenge. Even if the rain clears, the lower temperatures could make tyre warm-up difficult.
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Brazilian GP track facts
- Circuit: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
- Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Event: Brazilian GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, November 8
- Circuit length: 4.309km
- Corners: 15
- Race distance: 71 laps / 305.879km
Interlagos is a compact anti-clockwise circuit known for its elevation changes, the downhill Senna S and a technical middle sector before the long uphill run back towards the start-finish line. Its short lap and varied layout traditionally produce close racing and frequent overtaking opportunities.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Rafael Camara Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez
Photos from Sao Paulo - Friday
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
Sao Paulo GP - Friday, in photos
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