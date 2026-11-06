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2026 Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Nov 5, 2026 to Nov 8, 2026

| Autódromo José Carlos Pace - Interlagos, BR

Overview Live Commentary News

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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Follow FP1 at Interlagos with live timing

Updates from the opening practice session at Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix

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11:12:07 am

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That, in the absence of our live timing widget, was 0.082s quicker than Antonelli's flying lap.

11:11:40 am

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Just a brief yellow, then, so it doesn't scupper Bortoleto's quali sim and he goes through in 1m12.614s. That was P5 behind Russell but it's now P6 since Norris has gone fastest of all with a 1m11.717s.

11:10:50 am

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Albon's Williams has stopped just after 'young sow', but he's managed to guide it behind the barrier.

11:09:49 am

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Hamilton's soft-tyre run yields P3 with 1m12.041s, Russell's 1m12.103s for P3 and P4.

11:08:55 am

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Camara now on his first flying lap of the weekend on softs. 1m13.69s is P15 for now.

11:08:25 am

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Beganovich looks like his session may be run - his SF-26 (well, Charles Leclerc's) is back in the garage with its floor off.

11:07:46 am

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Antonelli goes to the top with a clean lap - 1m11.799s. That's 0.154s quicker than Verstappen's flier on that soft compound.

11:07:02 am

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Turn 1 at Interlagos has been an eventful spot over the years. Remember this carambolage between Michael Andretti and Gerhard Berger in 1993?

Photo by: Getty Images

11:03:58 am

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Antonelli hits that bump at Turn 1 and locks up, slithering over the run-off.

11:03:41 am

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Antonelli and Russell heading out on softs. Bottas and Herta, too, at the other end of the timing spectrum.

11:01:05 am

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Colapinto goes third fastest on those softs, 1m13.140s. Albon now going for a quali sim on softs.

11:00:07 am

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Colapinto now out on softs. Everyone else apart from him and Verstappen still circulating on hards on mediums, so you're not missing any sizzling developments in the absence of a functional live timing widget.

10:59:00 am

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If it were up to me, of course, I'd hit the widget with a shoe.

10:58:36 am

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"Unacceptable, man" complains Max Verstappen over the radio. The quality of the downshifts are the subject of his ire.

Nevertheless, he sets the fastest lap so far: 1m11.953s. That's 0.824s quicker than Antonelli's medium-tyre lap, for those awaiting our IT department switching the live timing off and then turning it back on again.

10:56:13 am

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Verstappen now back out on softs - he's the only driver to have done any serious running on those so far. Fornaroli did a handful of single-lap runs on that compound earlier but he was doing aero evaluation runs.

10:54:39 am

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Antonelli goes to the top of the leaderboard with a 1m12.789s, using the same set of mediums he was rolling on before the stoppage.

10:54:05 am

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No further investigation on Herta - he was being looked at for not pitting promptly under the red flag, but replays show he was passing the pit entry when the session was halted.

Green flag

10:51:22 am

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And the session is back under way with 40 minutes left on the clock.

10:50:52 am

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Colton Herta 'Noted' for a red flag infringement.

10:50:38 am

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It appears that our live timing widget has gone the way of Slater's Audi. Tech support is looking into it.

10:47:28 am

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Today's drinking game, by the way, is to have two fingers of the beverage of your choice every time someone in TV commentary pronounces Turn 12 (Juncao) to rhyme with "young cow".

Red flag

10:45:59 am

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DRAPEAU ROUGE

Session has been stopped because Freddie Slater's Audi had coughed its last between Turn 9 (Pinheirinho) and Turn 10 (Bico de Pato).

10:42:55 am

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Colton Herta, Lance Stroll and Alex Albon suffering separate lock-ups into Turn 1 - judging by the ugly noise accompanying the in-car footage, bottoming out on a bump played a role in all of them.

10:39:41 am

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Lewis Hamilton was quickest on 1m13.298s, set with hard Pirellis, but he's quickly been surpassed by a 1m13.044s set by Kimi Antonelli on mediums, then Max Verstappen with a 1m12.959s – the Porsche fraction! – on hards.

Early days yet, of course, under a cloudy sky with rain threatening.

Green flag

10:36:06 am

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And we're rolling. Dino Beganovic (Ferrari), Leonardo Fornaroli (McLaren), Gabriele Mini (Alpine), Freddie Slater (Audi), Colton Herta (Cadillac), Luke Browning (Williams) are the rookies – apart from Rafael Camara, of course.

Beganovic has just had a near shunt on his out-lap, nearly running into the back of Bearman's Haas while preoccupied fiddling with steering wheel settings.

Fortunately this weekend we're likely to see an end to the tedious saga of Colton Herta's superlicence qualification...

10:31:54 am

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ENGINE PENALTY FOR RUSSELL

If George Russell didn't have bad luck, he'd have no luck at all. New engine for this weekend drawn from outside the pool.

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10:30:34 am

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LOOK WHO'S HERE

Well, he does own a coffee plantation somewhere nearby.

Bernie Ecclestone

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

10:27:30 am

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We should also point out, as this author was reminded by one of the commenters on Autosport's YouTube channel, that Rafa's surname is pronounced with the emphasis on the first syllable. So not like ex-footballer, TV pundit and short-lived Masked Singer contestant Chris Kamara...

10:23:37 am

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Among the other matters of note this weekend is Rafael Camara making his F1 race debut with Haas several races early, owing to the indisposition of Esteban Ocon.

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10:13:57 am

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In other news, Alan Permane - nicknamed 'Bat' in the F1 paddock - has renewed his deal to stay at Racing Bulls. No doubt for long enough that they'll have gone through at least two more corporate identities before he's next up for renewal.

Here's a guessing game for you: which eminent F1 journalist lives on the same street as 'Bat'?

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10:12:15 am

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WELCOME TO BRAZIL

FP1 will shortly get underway at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. As with Mexico, we've got a bunch of rookies running here. Let's see if Audi can get Freddie Slater out of the pitlane without the 'bungs' still in the airbox...

In other news, bad blood still simmering at Ferrari...

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By: Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 4:12 PM

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