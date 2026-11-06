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2026 Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Nov 5, 2026 to Nov 8, 2026

| Autódromo José Carlos Pace - Interlagos, BR

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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Follow FP2 at Interlagos with live timing

Updates from the second practice session at Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix

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02:09:00 pm

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Max Verstappen completes a push lap on mediums but, despite it being a personal best, it's 0.251s off Antonelli's fastest so far.

02:07:32 pm

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Several drivers now reporting drizzle.

02:06:24 pm

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"I can't get the tyre temperatures up," harrumphs Lewis Hamilton over the radio. He's currently rolling on mediums. The ambient temperature has slipped to 20C and the track temperature is 40C.

02:05:01 pm

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Antonelli opens the books with a 1m11.857s on his first push lap.

02:03:40 pm

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Everyone out apart from Hulkenberg and Sainz so far. That's consistent with problems for those cars while the rookies were at the wheel earlier on. A mixture of the C2 hard and C3 mediums in use at the moment.

Green flag

02:00:52 pm

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GREEN LIGHT

And Pierre Gasly leads the cars out of the pits. He sat out FP1 while Gabriele Mini had his mandatory 'rookie run' in FP1.

01:58:17 pm

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In broken car news, Nico Hullkenberg is still an unknown for this session since the Audi team is still labouring to repair the car after it stopped with Freddie Slater at the wheel earlier.

01:57:34 pm

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In dropping-like-flies news, following various drivers being ill last weekend, Colton Herta is sickly and has been pulled from his post-FP2 media duties.

01:48:42 pm

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Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has been speaking too...

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01:47:21 pm

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Lots of comparisons regarding the present animus between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and past animus between Lewis and Nico Rosberg. Nico, now a media rent-a-quote, has had his say on the matter.

01:45:16 pm

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Plus there's the final set of updates (maybe) from McLaren for the season...

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01:44:20 pm

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In case you missed it earlier, there have been crunch talks for Ferrari after the Mexican GP foolishness, plus George Russell is cream crackered (to use a colloquial British expression).

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01:32:01 pm

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What has Max Verstappen been complaining about? Are they indeed complaints, or simply observations? Ronald Vording explains...

01:29:42 pm

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WELCOME BACK TO INTERLAGOS

Second practice for the Sao Paulo GP is about to begin, once again under the threat of rain. Lando Norris was fastest of all in FP1, while Colton Herta completed enough running in the session to qualify for a superlicence - should he need one...

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By: Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 7:09 PM

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