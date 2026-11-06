Practice report

Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence

Norris was fastest in opening practice as Herta collected the final point to be eligible to an FIA superlicence

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 4:43 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris was fastest in Free Practice 1 at Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix, leading Kimi Antonelli, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Norris outpaced Antonelli by 0.082s on the soft rubber with a time of 1m11.717s, while Verstappen and Hamilton were two and three tenths adrift respectively, with the top-four teams again all close together.

Not all of them were happy, however, with Verstappen complaining over team radio about a long-time problem of the RB22: “Unacceptable, man. Unacceptable, these downshifts. What the ****?”

Later on, he mentioned yet another issue: “There’s something wrong with my steering. It’s getting harder and harder to turn the wheel.”

There were hefty lock-ups galore in Turn 1 for veterans and rookies alike – and there were many of the latter in action. The most prominent of them undoubtedly was Rafael Camara, with Haas’ 2027 driver making an early F1 debut at home this weekend following Esteban Ocon’s fallout with the team.

Formula 2’s championship leader was 18th-fastest in this session, nearly nine tenths slower than team-mate Oliver Bearman.

One rookie who did outpace the sister car was Alpine’s Gabriele Mini, who took seventh place with a 1m12.569s, 0.085s quicker than Franco Colapinto. No other rookie run driver made it into the top 10; McLaren’s Leonardo Fornaroli was 11th (+1.116s vs Norris), Williams’ Luke Browning 17th (+0.080s vs Alex Albon, who had a mechanical problem) and Cadillac’s Colton Herta 20th (+0.904s vs Valtteri Bottas).

Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Herta’s trouble-free session – other than a mammoth lock-up into Turn 1 – should theoretically mean he will collect the final required point for an FIA superlicence, making him eligible to a 2027 F1 seat should Cadillac elect to promote him next year.

Ferrari’s Dino Beganovic and Audi’s Freddie Slater propped up the classification after encountering technical issue which prevented them from setting soft-tyre times and restricted their mileage. “The car has just switched off,” Slater said, causing a red flag just 12 minutes into the session. The pair completed 11 and seven laps respectively.

FP1 Results

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1 L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 33

1'11.717

S 216.300 2

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 32

+0.082

1'11.799

0.082 S 216.053 3 M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.236

1'11.953

0.154 S 215.590 4 L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.324

1'12.041

0.088 S 215.327 5 G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.386

1'12.103

0.062 S 215.142 6 I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.439

1'12.156

0.053 S 214.984 7

G. Minì Alpine

62 Alpine Mercedes 28

+0.852

1'12.569

0.413 S 213.760 8 G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 30

+0.897

1'12.614

0.045 S 213.628 9 F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 34

+0.937

1'12.654

0.040 S 213.510 10 L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 32

+0.998

1'12.715

0.061 S 213.331 11

L. Fornaroli McLaren

67 McLaren Mercedes 28

+1.116

1'12.833

0.118 S 212.985 12 O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.120

1'12.837

0.004 S 212.974 13 F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 26

+1.300

1'13.017

0.180 S 212.449 14 A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 32

+1.321

1'13.038

0.021 S 212.388 15 V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 16

+1.654

1'13.371

0.333 S 211.424 16 A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 18

+1.794

1'13.511

0.140 S 211.021 17 L. Browning Williams 46 Williams Mercedes 12

+1.874

1'13.591

0.080 S 210.792 18

R. Câmara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari 30

+1.979

1'13.696

0.105 S 210.491 19 L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 28

+2.043

1'13.760

0.064 S 210.309 20 C. Herta Cadillac F1 Team 25 Cadillac Ferrari 31

+2.558

1'14.275

0.515 S 208.850 21

D. Beganovic Ferrari

38 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+2.640

1'14.357

0.082 H 208.620 22

F. Slater Audi

98 Audi Audi 7

+3.249

1'14.966

0.609 H 206.925 View full results

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