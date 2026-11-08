Race report

Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris wins in mixed conditions, Mercedes clinches constructors’ title

Lando Norris hands McLaren its third victory of the Formula 1 campaign in a rain-affected Brazilian Grand Prix, as Mercedes seals the world constructors' title

Filip Cleeren

Edited: Nov 8, 2026, 6:53 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris has snared his third win of 2026 in a mixed weather Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, defeating a resurgent Max Verstappen while Mercedes claimed the world constructors' championship.

After reclaiming the lead from his world champion successor Kimi Antonelli early on when he spun off, polesitter Norris thwarted Verstappen's latest stunning Brazil comeback in a race which both started and finished in the wet, bookending a dry spell.

Having survived a scare on the laps to the grid when he slid onto the grass at the tricky Turn 12, Antonelli picked off polesitter Norris for the lead into Turn 1 as the race started in intermediate conditions. Third-place starter Liam Lawson also followed the Mercedes through into second.

Alonso was the biggest loser as he dropped six places by going wide at Turn 3. Lewis Hamilton went the opposite direction, gaining 10 places to sweep into 11th, while Verstappen jumped to 13th after both drivers had started at the back of the grid with engine penalties.

As Antonelli built a five-second buffer to Lawson and Norris, Hamilton and Verstappen soon found each other, with Hamilton starting to struggle on worn rear tyres. The seven-time world champion couldn't follow Verstappen past Oscar Piastri and into the top 10, the Ferrari being passed by Aston Martin's Alonso instead.

Hamilton urged his team to bring him in for slicks and eventually got his wish on lap 15 of 71, being the first driver to make the switch. His immediate speed on the dry weather tyre triggered a flurry of pitstops across the grid as the entire field switched to softs as well, Antonelli and Verstappen waiting one lap longer than the other frontrunners.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

After that shuffle, Antonelli kept the lead from Norris, Isack Hadjar and comeback hero Verstappen, who both made their way past Lawson. Russell, however, lost out by spinning in the pit exit, being fortunate enough to escape damage but dropping behind Piastri and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg.

Antonelli came under increasing pressure from Norris, reporting a problem with the suspension that made his car pull to one side. That became apparent in dramatic fashion as he spun off the track in Turn 1, releasing Norris into the lead but being able to rejoin.

Antonelli's handling woes continued as Red Bull duo Hadjar and Verstappen easily worked their way past into the podium positions, with Hadjar waving Verstappen by on lap 38.

After dropping five seconds behind Hadjar, Antonelli was able to stabilise things in fourth with a healthy buffer to Piastri, Lawson, Russell and Hulkenberg, while neither Ferrari driver was able to make much progress from the middle of the pack.

From starting at the rear, Verstappen suddenly found himself in second place just after halfway, with a nine second deficit to race leader Norris. Verstappen pulled the trigger on a second pitstop on lap 46 for a new set of softs, while Hadjar was bullish on making it to the end without stopping again.

As a light drizzle hit the track with 23 laps to go, McLaren pressed ahead with a second pitstop to softs for Norris. Hadjar abandoned the one-stop plan with a pitstop on lap 51 in response, leaving Antonelli in the lead as Mercedes decided to gamble on heavier rain or a safety car. But with the newly crowned world champion losing over a second per lap, Mercedes soon abandoned that plan with a lap 54 pitstop for new slicks.

As strategies converged again, Norris continued matching whatever Verstappen could throw at him as he defended a seven-second gap, with Hadjar another eight seconds in arrears in third.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

But the heavens started opening again on lap 62, which triggered a mass move to intermediates within the space of two laps, Norris and Verstappen both peeling in on lap 63 as Hamilton survived a spin on slicks right before pitting.

Unperturbed, Norris coolly controlled the treacherous final laps to snare his third win of the campaign, with Verstappen settling for second 14 seconds behind the McLaren driver, while Hadjar third another nine seconds behind.

Russell was fourth ahead of Antonelli, both cars overcoming late balance woes to earn Mercedes its ninth constructors' championship, its first such trophy since 2021.

Piastri was sixth for McLaren ahead of Leclerc and a valiant Lawson, who continues fighting for his F1 future with Racing Bulls but was unable to keep Leclerc behind in the closing laps.

Like Leclerc, Hamilton was unable to sustain a genuine comeback as he settled for ninth, with Hulkenberg taking the final point in 10th despite a 10-secondpenalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Rafael Camara finished 20th and last on his home debut as Esteban Ocon's replacement, as Lance Stroll retired for the 14th time this season in the Aston Martin. Valtteri Bottas did not make the start due to a cross-threaded right-rear wheel nut on his Cadillac.

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F1 Brazilian GP results

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine 1 L. Norris McLaren 1 71

-

3 25 McLaren Mercedes 2 M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 71

+14.602

14.602

14.602 3 18 Red Bull Red Bull 3 I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 71

+24.485

24.485

9.883 3 15 Red Bull Red Bull 4 G. Russell Mercedes 63 71

+33.991

33.991

9.506 2 12 Mercedes Mercedes 5

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 71

+36.017

36.017

2.026 3 10 Mercedes Mercedes 6 O. Piastri McLaren 81 71

+56.475

56.475

20.458 3 8 McLaren Mercedes 7 C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 71

+1'13.586

1'13.586

17.111 2 6 Ferrari Ferrari 8 L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 71

+1'15.402

1'15.402

1.816 3 4 RB Red Bull 9 L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 70

1 lap

3 2 Ferrari Ferrari 10 N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 70

1 lap

3 1 Audi Audi 11 A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 70

1 lap

3 RB Red Bull 12 F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 70

1 lap

3 Aston Martin Honda 13 F. Colapinto Alpine 43 70

1 lap

3 Alpine Mercedes 14 P. Gasly Alpine 10 70

1 lap

3 Alpine Mercedes 15 A. Albon Williams 23 70

1 lap

3 Williams Mercedes 16 G. Bortoleto Audi 5 70

1 lap

3 Audi Audi 17 O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 70

1 lap

3 Haas Ferrari 18 S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 69

2 laps

2 Cadillac Ferrari 19 C. Sainz Williams 55 69

2 laps

3 Williams Mercedes 20

R. Câmara Haas F1 Team

51 69

2 laps

3 Haas Ferrari dnf L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 30

31 laps

2 Retirement Aston Martin Honda dnf V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 0

71 laps

Retirement Cadillac Ferrari View full results

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